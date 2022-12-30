Read full article on original website
news9.com
Nearly 20 Old Wallets Found During Renovation Of Historic Coffeyville Theater
More than a dozen wallets from the 1950s were discovered inside an old theater in Coffeyville, Kansas. Now, something old is new again, and it's offering comfort to a woman who recently lost her husband. Coffeyville's Midland Theater is undergoing multi-million dollar renovations right now and the discovery during construction...
fourstateshomepage.com
NYE at Downstream Casino Resort
QUAPAW, Okla. — A local casino is providing the space, yet again this year, for people to ring in the new year. “Downstream Casino Resort” has been prepping for the past several days for New Year’s Eve, and they’re anticipating a big crowd tonight. Representatives say...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County
A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
KOKI FOX 23
Today marks 23 years since Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared
WELCH, Okla. — Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible disappeared from Welch, Okla. Dec. 29, 1999. FOX23 has been covering the investigation for years and reported in 2018 when an arrest was finally made in the case. Bible was staying the night with Freeman to celebrate her 16th birthday that night.
fourstateshomepage.com
Lauria and Ashley – the search continues
WELCH, Okla. — New leads to the whereabouts of two missing, and presumed dead, Craig County teens continue to pour into authorities – 23 years after they were last seen. Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, the 16-year-old best friends were spending the night at the Freeman homestead on Dec. 29, 1999. Overnight, Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman were fatally shot, and the mobile home was set on fire.
KTUL
17-year-old girl injured after DUI crash in Osage County, says Oklahoma Highway Patrol
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in NC now charged with killing Kansas girlfriend
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors filed a charge of second degree murder against Joseph R. Deluca, 37, in the death of his girlfriend, Elaina Asprea. Asprea, 47, was found dead in a field near her Chanute home on December 6th, three days after officials believe she was killed. Officials say Deluca showed up at a […]
kggfradio.com
Local Business Offers Reward
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspected tire thieves caught in Pittsburg burglary
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Police arrested two women in connection to a string of tire thefts from a home in Pittsburg Thursday morning. Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department visited a home in the 1700 block of S. Walnut St. after a call for a burglary in progress. The caller said he spotted two thieves inside his carport stealing tires.
kggfradio.com
Caney Police Request Help To Identify Person of Interest
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest. The images were taken at the Caney Dollar General and are in connection to an apparent theft. Caney PD asks that if you have any information that might lead to the identification of the person please call them at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
