Psychedelic drugs may launch a new era in psychiatric treatment, brain scientists say
Psychedelic drugs were a hot topic at this year's Society for Neuroscience meeting. Researchers hope the drugs can help people with disorders like depression and PTSD.
L.A. Weekly
The Benefits Of CBD Use In Treatment Of Schizophrenia
View the original article about The Benefits Of CBD Use In Treatment Of Schizophrenia at Buy CBD Pens. The multitasking nature of the compound CBD has been known to be beneficial in the treatment of many complicated medical conditions that are usually unresponsive to conventional treatment methods. A form of childhood epilepsy is the only medical condition that can be treated using the only FDA approved CBD medication, Epidiolex. Beyond that one condition, there is only limited clinical data to support the beneficial effects of CBD, owing to very few and randomized trials. The situation is not grim per se, since CBD products are progressing towards getting approved for treatment of many medical conditions.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Binge-Eating Sweet Treats Is Influenced by Gut Microbiome
Gut Microbes Influence Binge-Eating of Sweet Treats in Mice. We have all been there. You just meant to have a single Oreo cookie as a snack, but then you find yourself going back for another, and another. Before you know it, you have finished off the entire package even though you were not all that hungry to begin with.
CNET
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
verywellmind.com
Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment
You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
psychologytoday.com
Should You Try Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy?
Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) may help treatment-resistant depression as well as PTSD, chronic pain, OCD, and anxiety. Ketamine has been used as an anesthetic for decades, but its role as a psychoactive substance is well-known. The FDA approved ketamine for treating severe clinical depression in 2019. Ketamine combined with psychotherapy shows...
MedicalXpress
Who will respond best to ketamine for severe depression? New study takes a look
Made infamous as the club drug Special K, ketamine is nowadays being seen as a wonder drug for some folks with hard-to-treat depression. However, a new study finds that some types of patients are more likely to gain a rapid and significant benefit from ketamine than others. Overall, while most...
The Harmful Effects Of Taking Ativan
Ativan is a commonly prescribed medication for a variety of conditions, including anxiety. Learn about the potentially harmful effects of the drug.
verywellmind.com
Signs of Trauma in Children
Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
MedicalXpress
Study shows cannabis use in adolescents linked with anxiety, memory loss
Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry researchers have shown that chronic exposure during adolescence to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, may induce long-lasting memory impairments and increased anxiety levels. . The study, published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, uses a rodent model to pinpoint two different parts of the...
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
psychologytoday.com
3 Unmet Basic Needs and Their Effects on Our Relationships
Schemas formed in childhood go hand in hand with how consistently a child receives their most basic needs. Traumatic experiences often leave a child with “holes” in their emotional development that remain unmet even when they are adults. A lack of love in childhood can place an adult...
Medical News Today
What to know about Parkinson's and anxiety
Anxiety is a recognized comorbidity of Parkinson’s disease. This means that a person with Parkinson’s has a higher likelihood of experiencing anxiety compared with the regular population. Anxiety affects an estimated. 20–40% — of people with Parkinson’s. Despite this, many do not seek a diagnosis or treatment for...
ScienceBlog.com
Ketamine’s schizophrenic-like effects could aid psychosis research
The drug ketamine can cause brain changes similar to those found in people with schizophrenia. When taken by healthy people, ketamine can cause hallucinations and delusions, common in schizophrenia. In rats, researchers found that it increases brain noise and disrupts the transmission of sensory signals between different parts of the brain. This could help scientists understand how a special type of brain receptor called NMDA, which helps relay signals between brain regions, contributes to schizophrenia and other conditions tied to psychosis.
verywellmind.com
How Prevalent Is Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts people around the world. Though bipolar is still a highly stigmatized mental health condition the truth is that it is rather common throughout the United States. This disorder is marked by mood swings that alternate between depression and mania, which is...
