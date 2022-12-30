Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
NHL
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - CGY @ WPG
Low scoring games, Reichel's impression, and more!. The Jets got their second win of the season when scoring less than three goals this season with their 2-1 victory in Edmonton on Saturday to close out the month of December with a 9-7-0 record. Their penalty kill saved the day again shutting down the NHL's best power play on all five Oiler opportunities. Despite all of the injuries, the Jets have found solutions, not excuses to stay in the race for first in the Central Division.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Forsberg Joins 500-Point Club
The final week of 2022 was a busy one for the Predators both on and off the ice. From franchise records to family additions, catch up on all the latest news from the past week:. Recapping the Road Trip. After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday...
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
NHL
Designing a 'Classic' Experience
As Pacific Northwest fans savor a Winter Classic coming to Seattle, here's a first batch of need-to-know, fun-to-know info about the NHL outdoor hockey tradition. Just how the Kraken secured the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in only the team's second season playing under an iconic roof at Climate Pledge Arena, is, fittingly enough, about another roof.
NHL
What To Watch For In The First Half of 2023
RALEIGH, NC. - While it may be a new year, the Canes marched into 2023 with the same winning ways yesterday afternoon. The team's now won 11 consecutive games and earned at least one point in 17 straight, both franchise records. What other history and new heights could we see...
NHL
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
NHL
Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park
Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
NHL
Penguins Recall Goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Kris Letang's status has been designated as non-roster while he is away from the team. Tokarski, 33, has suited up for 18 games with WBS this season, going...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: California Sweep
The Philadelphia Flyers ended a three-game road trip through the Golden State with a 4-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Monday. The Flyers won all three games on the post-Christmas trip; their first three-game winning streak since the first three games of the 2022-23 regular season. It also marked the seventh straight game in which Philadelphia has scored at least three goals.
NHL
Stamkos, Lightning defeat Coyotes for 3rd straight win
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos scored his 498th NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning (23-11-1), who have won three in a row and seven straight at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
NHL
Forsberg Records Hat Trick as Nashville Falls to Vegas 5-4 in Overtime
Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Face Canadiens Tuesday Evening. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first hat trick of the season, but the Predators had to settle for one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Forsberg...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Year-Ending Win in LA, 4-2
The Philadelphia Flyers closed out the 2022 calendar year with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia came back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-0 to forge ahead in the third period. Owen Tippett had an outstanding game, with a goal, an...
NHL
Ersson makes 28 saves, Flyers top Ducks for 3rd straight win
ANAHEIM -- Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in their third straight win, 4-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Monday. Ersson, who made his fourth consecutive start since he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Dec. 21, came within 40 seconds of his first NHL shutout before Ryan Strome scored at 19:20 of the third period for Anaheim.
NHL
Winter Classic preparation for Bruins, Penguins going 'according to plan'
BOSTON -- A rainy New Year's Eve required the ice crew to work overtime, but the rink was ready for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins to practice Sunday, and everything is on track for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 3 at Toronto
The St. Louis Blues will begin the new year without Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as both were placed on injured reserve Monday for the immediate future. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, while Tarasenko sustained a hand injury in the same game and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 3, 2023 | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in D.C.
Before we get into tonight's Buffalo Sabres game, we're keeping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and all of our friends at the Bills in our thoughts and prayers. Hamlin collapsed on the field during last night's game in Cincinnati. Play was suspended at that time and...
