Low scoring games, Reichel's impression, and more!. The Jets got their second win of the season when scoring less than three goals this season with their 2-1 victory in Edmonton on Saturday to close out the month of December with a 9-7-0 record. Their penalty kill saved the day again shutting down the NHL's best power play on all five Oiler opportunities. Despite all of the injuries, the Jets have found solutions, not excuses to stay in the race for first in the Central Division.

1 HOUR AGO