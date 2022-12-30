Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
The Most Romantic Place in Missouri Has an Lovely Indoor Outhouse
If love is in the air, there's one Missouri option you need to know about. It's a place-to-stay option that was just named the most romantic in the Show Me State probably because it has an indoor outhouse. I'll attempt to explain. Only In Your State just shared an interesting...
abc17news.com
Tracking a beautiful start to the New Year and chances for storms
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping down into the upper 40's by midnight. If you're going out to any New Year's Eve parties, make sure to grab a light jacket just in case. TOMORROW: We're starting off the New Year with temperatures possibly reaching the 60's in the afternoon....
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
aarp.org
Volunteer to Help Missourians 50-Plus
AARP Missouri is seeking volunteers for its Speakers Bureau and its Driver Safety program. Volunteers for AARP’s Smart Driver course will organize and teach classes in nearby locations, such as community centers, hospitals and libraries. The popular program helps older adults refresh their driving knowledge and learn about new technologies. AARP provides volunteer instructors with training.
The most popular stories on FOX2Now.com from 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, FOX 2 looks back at some of the most popular stories on FOX2Now.com over the past year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
suntimesnews.com
A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol
JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
SULLIVAN, Mo. – A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year’s Eve. Trooper Colby Townsend had parked along South Outer Road, just west of Sullivan, and was walking to assist a pedestrian when he was struck at 6:20 p.m.
KFVS12
First Alert: Soggy Friday
(KFVS) - Lots of rain is on tap for today. A weak front moving across the Heartland will make for a very soggy Friday. In addition to rain, temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day as winds shift from the south to the north. By evening, much of southeast Missouri...
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Last week Missouri dealt with 35-below wind chills. This week, the Show Me State is getting spoiled with temps in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for the lovely potholes. The quick temperature shifts can do a number on the roads and leave the pavement with some large potholes. If you hit a pothole, check your tires and steering wheel – to make sure your alignment is okay. To report a pothole to the Missouri Department of Transportation, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
