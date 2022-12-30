ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk

As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking a beautiful start to the New Year and chances for storms

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping down into the upper 40's by midnight. If you're going out to any New Year's Eve parties, make sure to grab a light jacket just in case. TOMORROW: We're starting off the New Year with temperatures possibly reaching the 60's in the afternoon....
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather

TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
COLUMBIA, MO
aarp.org

Volunteer to Help Missourians 50-Plus

AARP Missouri is seeking volunteers for its Speakers Bureau and its Driver Safety program. Volunteers for AARP’s Smart Driver course will organize and teach classes in nearby locations, such as community centers, hospitals and libraries. The popular program helps older adults refresh their driving knowledge and learn about new technologies. AARP provides volunteer instructors with training.
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
suntimesnews.com

A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

First Alert: Soggy Friday

(KFVS) - Lots of rain is on tap for today. A weak front moving across the Heartland will make for a very soggy Friday. In addition to rain, temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day as winds shift from the south to the north. By evening, much of southeast Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Last week Missouri dealt with 35-below wind chills. This week, the Show Me State is getting spoiled with temps in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for the lovely potholes. The quick temperature shifts can do a number on the roads and leave the pavement with some large potholes. If you hit a pothole, check your tires and steering wheel – to make sure your alignment is okay. To report a pothole to the Missouri Department of Transportation, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
MISSOURI STATE

