Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Some A&Es in complete state of crisis, warn health chiefs
Some A&E departments are in a "complete state of crisis", the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has said, as it highlighted the extreme pressures facing the NHS this winter. Dr Ian Higginson, the college's vice-president, said he was in "no doubt" there was a risk to patients. Hospitals are facing...
BBC
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
A&E doctors have urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the A&E department continued to be overwhelmed. NHS GGC, which declined the move, said it was taking action...
BBC
Staffordshire hospitals declare critical incident amid pressures
A critical incident has been declared by an NHS trust running Staffordshire hospitals amid "extremely high demand" for all services. It said Royal Stoke University Hospital and Stafford's County Hospital had been under severe pressure at Christmas and this was likely to continue into the New Year bank holiday period.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
‘Extraordinary pressure’: Top NHS children’s doctor warns of unprecedented 10-hour A&E waits
Children’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever, with unprecedented A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the most senior children’s doctor in the NHS has warned.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department...
Hospitals to turn A&E patients away after declaring critical incident
NHS leaders in the West Midlands have admitted patients are coming to harm as “extreme pressure” pushes A&Es to turn patients away regardless of if they are accepted elsewhere, The Independent has learned.Emergency departments in Worcestershire and Redditch health system have declared a critical incident and warned of delays in off-loading patients from ambulances to A&E.Hospitals in the region may be forced to put ITU patients in corridors if pressures on A&Es and ambulances aren’t mitigated, according to an email seen by The Independent.It comes as hospitals and ambulance services across the country have declared critical incidents with unprecedented...
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts
Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
NHS facing ‘equivalent levels of pressure’ as the pandemic
The pressure on the NHS is “equivalent” to that of the early stage of the pandemic, a leading health official has said.Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said that now the pressure is coming from various directions, including staff shortages, lack of investment, a worn-out workforce and a backlog of operations, as well as a continuation of Covid and flu cases.She told the PA news agency: “I think we are seeing equivalent levels of pressure, they are just manifesting in different ways.“What we saw in terms of pressure during the pandemic was tens of thousands of people coming...
Ambulance staff reportedly urged to conserve oxygen amid ‘twindemic’
Ambulance staff in parts of England are reportedly being urged to conserve oxygen supplies due to a surge in demand for the small cylinders used in ambulances and A&E departments amid a “twindemic” of flu and Covid. South East Coast ambulance service foundation trust warned staff of a...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Sandwell and Birmingham hospitals stand down critical incident
An NHS trust that was experiencing "immense pressure" at its hospitals has stood down a critical incident. Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said "exceptionally high numbers" of patients had been awaiting treatment in its A&E departments. The trust includes Sandwell General Hospital, City Hospital in Birmingham and Rowley Regis...
Hospitals in England taking care of record number of patients
More people could be spending the time between Christmas and new year in hospital in parts of England this year than at any time in the past decade, as NHS trusts struggle to find social care places for patients medically fit for discharge. The latest figures for December to date...
Winter set to be worst ever for A&E waits as NHS ‘pressurised like never before’
This winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by flu and Strep A, health leaders have warned.The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and A&E waiting times while the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”.Several NHS trusts have declared “critical incidents”, meaning they cannot function as usual due to extraordinary pressure.Over 90% of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency...
BBC
Wales NHS: Unprecedented health pressure, says top doctor
Hospitals in Wales are in an unprecedented situation as they tackle flu, according to the country's top doctor. Dr Sir Frank Atherton said all health boards were "at the highest level of escalation" and described the system as the busiest he had seen. The pressures meant staff felt "wiped out"...
BBC
Welsh Water: Supply failings after homes left without water over Christmas
Welsh Water has admitted to failings over its supply after people were left without water during the Christmas period. Several villages in Monmouthshire were still without water on Boxing Day after almost 72 hours. It comes after thousands of homes in west Wales were without water for several days before...
BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
Alert as nearly one in 10 dementia care homes is given worst rating
Dementia patients face a new care crisis with almost one in ten residential homes inspected this year given the worst rating.
France 24
'Government's fault': Chinese hospitals struggle as Covid surges
China's hospitals have been struggling to keep up amid soaring coronavirus cases after the Chinese Communist Party abruptly reversed its stringent "zero Covid" policy while the country's vaccination rate remains low. FRANCE 24 correspondents Lou Kisiela, Antoine Morel, Yan Chen and Yena Lee report from a hospital in Shanghai.This hospital is considered one of the best in China, but it is overwhelmed as Covid cases soar. Stretchers and oxygen tanks pile up in the lobby as ambulance after ambulance arrives, day and night. “I am very worried. I feel powerless. It’s very crowded,” said the daughter-in-law of an elderly patient whose condition was alarming. “The hospital is doing its best […] but they are understaffed. The doctors don’t have time to answer our questions.”Meanwhile, patients with less serious symptoms were waiting for rationed fever medication. Pharmacies have run out of stock, and this hospital can prescribe it at the rate of one dose per person, per day.“We could’ve stocked up on drugs before lifting all the restrictions. It’s the government’s fault,” said one patient. “Either we are strictly locked down.. or all the measures disappear at once!”
BBC
Ambulance handover delays: Hospitals blame 'delayed discharges'
One in five ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams during the week leading up to Christmas. Among trusts which had more than 500 ambulance arrivals, the highest proportion of patients waiting over an hour was 54% at University Hospitals Bristol & Weston.
Comments / 0