Eastland Mall permanently closing, months after being marked ‘public nuisance’
Eastland Mall is permanently shutting its doors by the end of the year, a city official confirmed Thursday to NBC4.
The 54-year-old Columbus mall at 2740 S. Hamilton Rd. is closing after a court order marked Eastland as a public nuisance in June, citing outstanding health and safety code violations. Mall representatives told the office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein that they plan to close by the end of the year, which would be Saturday at the latest.
“I will say I think the most important thing here is that Eastland was an anchor for the east side of Columbus for decades,” Klein said. “What we have to look forward to though is the opportunity of the future.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
- Hilliard teacher accused of decade-old relationship with high school student
- Eastland Mall permanently closing, months after being marked ‘public nuisance’
- Porsha Williams Is Our Body Goals In Latest Posts
- Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Intense Workout Routine On Instagram
- Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Couples Goals On Vacation
- Headkrack & Lore’l Talk Trevor Noah’s Departure With Symone Sanders
- Believe The Hype: What’s Next For Tory Lanez after Being Found Guilty?
- 5 Sexy Dresses That Will Turn Heads On New Year’s Eve
- No One Better: Why Quentin Might Be The Most Important Character In The Best Man Trilogy
- Pelé, Soccer’s First Global Icon, Dies At 82
Comments / 0