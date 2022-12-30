Eastland Mall permanently closing, months after being marked ‘public nuisance’



Eastland Mall is permanently shutting its doors by the end of the year, a city official confirmed Thursday to NBC4.

The 54-year-old Columbus mall at 2740 S. Hamilton Rd. is closing after a court order marked Eastland as a public nuisance in June, citing outstanding health and safety code violations. Mall representatives told the office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein that they plan to close by the end of the year, which would be Saturday at the latest.

“I will say I think the most important thing here is that Eastland was an anchor for the east side of Columbus for decades,” Klein said. “What we have to look forward to though is the opportunity of the future.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

