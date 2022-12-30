Read full article on original website
Related
West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes
As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
Disabled passengers on Avanti trains say they have had to sit in toilets to get seat
One wheelchair user reported that pre-booked accessible spaces were filled with luggage and no staff were present
Time Out Global
Revealed: these are officially the healthiest cities in the UK
‘New year, new me’ will be the mantra of many of us as we approach the beginning of 2023, but for some people, making healthier choices could be made easier depending on where they live. Handily, comparison website Compare the Market has compiled a study of the areas in...
Yellow warnings for ice across north of UK
Yellow warnings for ice are in place across Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of northern England tomorrow, while the rest of the country is likely to be fine or cloudy.The warnings are in place until 11am on Monday with forecasters highlighting the risk of injuries from slips and falls, as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.The Met Office said: “Following recent wet conditions, surfaces are likely to remain wet into Monday morning and, with a cold night, icy stretches will readily form on untreated surfaces.“A few rain, sleet and snow showers may still affect...
BBC
Roads blocked by Winscombe woodland rave revellers
Roads at the site of a woodland rave attended by about 200 people were closed as police tried to prevent more people attending. Police attended the gathering at Rowberrow Woods near Winscombe, Somerset, during the early hours of New Year's Day. The music was switched off by 07:30 GMT and...
Hospitals across England declare critical incidents and urge Brits not to call 999 as NHS faces exceptional pressure
HOSPITALS across England have declared critical incidents and urged people not to call 999 unless it is life-threatening as the NHS faces exceptional pressure. Massive demand on A&E departments means that some patients are waiting up to 40 hours for a bed. Ambulances carrying critically ill patients have been stuck...
BBC
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
Heavy rain across Scotland causes widespread flooding and travel disruption
Heavy rain resulting in widespread flooding across southern and central parts of Scotland has brought travel disruption in the run-up to Hogmanay.The poor weather came after the Met Office issued an amber warning for rain in southern parts of Scotland on Friday and a yellow warning in much of the rest of the country.The amber warning expired at midday, however yellow warnings for wind are in place from 6pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday for much of the north of Scotland, and for ice from 9pm on Friday until 11am the following day.On New Year’s Eve, a yellow warning...
BBC
'Dangerous' Slough road's speed limit may be lowered
The speed limit could be reduced on one of the UK's "most dangerous" roads in a bid to reduce fatalities. Transport chiefs in Slough, Berkshire are considering whether to impose a 30mph speed limit on the town's A4, reducing it from 40mph. There were four fatal collisions and 42 serious...
BBC
Staffordshire hospitals declare critical incident amid pressures
A critical incident has been declared by an NHS trust running Staffordshire hospitals amid "extremely high demand" for all services. It said Royal Stoke University Hospital and Stafford's County Hospital had been under severe pressure at Christmas and this was likely to continue into the New Year bank holiday period.
Thousands of homes without water on Christmas Day
Around 5,000 houses in west Scotland were left without water on Christmas Day, with many still facing shortages on Boxing Day.The cause of the problem afflicting houses in East Renfrewshire was said to be an “operational issue” at Picketlaw Water Treatment Works. Scottish Water said the fault was fixed however, people in the Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas may only have “intermittent” water today. Local schools set up bottled water collection points for those impacted. One affected resident from Newton Mearns has five people in the household. He told BBC Scotland that his water was cut off at...
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations return for first time in three years
Around 30,000 revellers attended Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations as they returned for the first time in three years.The event had been cancelled for the last two years as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.Organisers hailed the event as a major success, with all events in the capital sold out.Celebrations kicked off on Friday evening with the Night Afore party, headlined by pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor with special guests Altered Images.And, despite heavy rain and falling temperatures, tens of thousands of partygoers rang in the new year on Saturday at the city’s Street Party and concert in Princes Street Gardens, where they...
Drivers urged to plan ahead for New Year journeys as strikes hit highways
National Highways is urging motorists to plan ahead for journeys in the New Year amid another strike by some of its workers as traffic levels return to normal after the Christmas break.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) are planning a national walkout on January 3 and 4 – the first working days after the holiday season in England.National Highways said it has put in place “well-rehearsed resilience plans” to ensure that the 4,500-mile strategic road network remains open and safe and is confident the industrial action will have minimal overall impact.But it expects roads to be busy...
Fortnight of chaos as travellers returning after new year and Christmas break face daily strikes
Travellers have been warned of two weeks of travel chaos as the new year begins with a fortnight of strikes affecting the road and railways. Rail companies are facing a multitude of train cancellations and severe delays as they work with limited staff due to staff walkouts. Train operators are advising passengers to only travel if “absolutely necessary” and to plan their journey ahead of time. A National Highways workers strike is underway on New Year’s Day, and more travel disarray will continue in the week as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) are due to...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Places to Retire in the UK
Consider these retirement spots in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The United Kingdom offers a diversity of lifestyle options, from bustling cities to quaint countryside villages to coastal resort towns. Generally, there is better weather and higher property prices in the south, while worse weather and less expensive real estate can be found in the north. Across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find strong infrastructure, high-quality health care and historical significance. Here's a look at the best places to retire in the UK.
Boxing Day shopping footfall up by more than a third on last year
Boxing Day footfall was up by more than a third on the UK’s high streets despite train strikes and the cost-of-living crisis.Concerns had been raised that strikes and tightening budgets could scare consumers away from shopping destinations on the first day of the sales.But industry analyst Springboard said data from Monday showed footfall was 38.8% higher than last year.There were increases across all three key retail destination types compared with the same period in 2021.On high streets it was up by 44.1%, in shopping centres by 40.4%, and in retail parks by 25.9%.Central London, which has been hit hard by industrial...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
UK plans a fleet of small nuclear reactors to fight energy crisis
The country is looking into proposals for small modular nuclear reactor technologies.
BBC
New Year Honours: MBE for parents' work tackling gambling 'harm'
A mother and father honoured for their work helping those left bereaved by gambling-related suicide say their MBEs recognise the "harm" caused by betting. Liz and Charles Ritchie set up the charity Gambling with Lives after their son Jack, 24, took his own life while battling a gambling addiction. The...
Comments / 0