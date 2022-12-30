PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins and DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists and Washington State ended a 12-game losing streak to Southern California with an 81-71 victory. Mullins came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Powell hit 4 of 7 for the Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference). Rodman buried 3 of 6 from distance and connected on 7 of 8 from the free-throw lines. TJ Bamba pitched in with 14 points and six boards. Mouhamed Gueye scored 12 and blocked three shots. Drew Peterson topped the Trojans (11-4, 3-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. USC saw its seven-game win streak end, as well as a three-game road victory streak to open Pac-12 play.

