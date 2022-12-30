SEATTLE (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 18 points and No. 11 Utah pulled out a 61-53 win over Washington. Alissa Pili added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Utes, who average 90.8 points a game, second in the country. Lauren Schwartz scored 17 points for Washington. Pili’s 3-pointer had the Utes on top 54-47 with 2:38 to play but from there the Utes never made another basket and they had three turnovers in the last 1:45. Two missed free throws also kept the door open for the Huskies. There were 11 ties and 13 lead changes and the final score was the largest lead for either team.

