Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE -- Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie. Travis Konecny's shot deflected off teammate Scott Laughton and into the net.

Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal.

Konecny and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers in their first game of a three-game California swing. Samuel Ersson made 25 saves to earn his first win in his second career start.

Tomas Hertl scored twice for San Jose, and Erik Karlsson had two assists to become the fastest defenseman to 50 points in more than 30 years. Kevin Labanc also scored.

Karlsson assisted on the first goal by Hertl and Labanc's goal to extend his points streak to 11 games and give him 50 points in San Jose's 37th game of the season — the fastest for a defenseman since Al MacInnis did it in 35 games for Calgary in 1990-91.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves and is winless in his last four starts since shutting out Montreal on Nov. 29.

The teams traded goals within a 47-second span midway through the first period, with Karlsson setting up Hertl in the slot to open the scoring for San Jose.

Karlsson is now one game shy of the franchise record 12-game point streak held by Rob Gaudreau (1992-93) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06).

The Flyers answered quickly when Konecny deflected a point shot from DeAngelo for his 16th goal after Philadelphia won an offensive zone faceoff.

Hertl got the lead back for San Jose in the second when he took a pass on the power play from Timo Meier and redirected it for his 13th goal of the season.

Labanc provided some insurance with his goal early in the third before Tippett answered for the Flyers.

INJURY REPORT

Flyers goalie Carter Hart made the trip after being placed on IR with a concussion. He is expected to play later on the road trip.

Sharks defenseman Matt Benning was scratched after blocking a shot with his skate while killing a penalty on Tuesday night. Radim Simek returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit Dallas on Saturday night.

