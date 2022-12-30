Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
WATCH: Canucks' J.T. Miller blows up on goaltender Colin Delia in late-game situation
It has been a frustrating season for the Vancouver Canucks, and those frustrations boiled over for J.T. Miller late in the team's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. With under one minute to go in the game, the Canucks trailed 3-2 and needed to get goaltender Colin...
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Lights lamp in loss
Kane scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks. Kane is starting to find his scoring touch a bit with three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 34-year-old opened the scoring Sunday at 6:40 of the second period. Kane performing at a point-per-game pace over any stretch wouldn't be a big deal in past years, but he's struggled to compensate for a lack of talent on the Blackhawks' roster. He has seven tallies, 20 assists, 131 shots and a minus-24 rating through 36 appearances this season.
kalkinemedia.com
Sabres Bruins Hockey
Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two shorties against Chicago
Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The Blue Jackets dominated play after handing their opponents a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Nyquist led the way with his first two short-handed tallies of the season, the second coming into an empty net. The veteran winger continues to run hot and cold but he's heating up heading into 2023, collecting two goals and five points over the last five games.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Does little with 10 targets
Dortch recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Falcons. Coming off a career-high 10-catch performance in Week 16, Dortch tied for the team lead in targets. However, he was unable to convert that opportunity into any type of production as his longest reception went for just 11 yards. So long as DeAndre Hopkins (knee) remains sidelined, Dortch should continue to see expanded opportunity, though the overall state of the Arizona offense could hold back his numbers.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
Andrei Svechnikov sends red-hot Hurricanes past Devils
Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone goal in the shootout as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes extended their franchise-record winning streak with
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Breaks away for marker
Malkin scored a first-period goal during a 4-2 loss to the visiting Devils on Friday. Executing a turnover, Malkin scored his first goal in four games on a breakaway, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead. The 36-year-old center was coming off a shotless outing against the Red Wings on Wednesday, marking the second time in five games he was denied a shot on goal. Malkin on Friday contributed three shots and two hits in 22:01 of ice time, including 12:28 on the power play.
CBS Sports
Banks scores 31, Saint Bonaventure takes down UMass 83-64
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Daryl Banks III's 31 points led Saint Bonaventure past UMass 83-64 on Saturday. Banks was 9 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bonnies (7-7). Yann Farell added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and also had 10 rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded nine points and was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
Tage Thompson, Sabres Bring Aggressive Offense To Face Bruins
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson is having a huge season so far. The Boston Bruins welcome the Sabres and Thompson to TD Garden for a New Year’s Eve matchup. Thompson enters the matinee game second in the league in goal scoring with 26 goals. For more, check out the...
NHL roundup: Hurricanes top Devils in shootout, extend historic run
Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes extended their franchise-record winning streak with a
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Targeted 13 times in loss
Smith recorded nine catches on 13 targets for 115 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints. Smith paced the Eagles' receiving corps in targets and receptions and turned in his third consecutive 100-yard performance. His effort was highlighted by long receptions of 28 and 25 yards, though he was also peppered with targets in the short areas of the field by Gardner Minshew. After beginning the season with a volatile target rate, Smith now has at least eight targets in each of his last nine contests.
CBS Sports
Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday
Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and anticipated to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
Lightning win 7th straight at home in rally past Coyotes
Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel each had late power-play goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning closed out 2022 by rallying
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but remained a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
