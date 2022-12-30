Read full article on original website
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik’s 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings’ 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the...
Trio of players nearing a return to the Red Wings
Robby Fabbri is nearing a return for the Red Wings and there’s more help on the horizon as well as head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters, including MLive’s Ansar Khan that wingers Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina are on the same timeframe for a return and should be back in the next eight to ten days.
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Lights lamp in loss
Kane scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks. Kane is starting to find his scoring touch a bit with three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 34-year-old opened the scoring Sunday at 6:40 of the second period. Kane performing at a point-per-game pace over any stretch wouldn't be a big deal in past years, but he's struggled to compensate for a lack of talent on the Blackhawks' roster. He has seven tallies, 20 assists, 131 shots and a minus-24 rating through 36 appearances this season.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jake Walman earns praise for dance move, promotion for play
DETROIT – Hitting the Griddy following his overtime goal on Wednesday earned Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman a tip of the hat from Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Walman’s solid defensive play since returning from offseason shoulder surgery has earned him an opportunity on the top pairing tonight...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two shorties against Chicago
Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The Blue Jackets dominated play after handing their opponents a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Nyquist led the way with his first two short-handed tallies of the season, the second coming into an empty net. The veteran winger continues to run hot and cold but he's heating up heading into 2023, collecting two goals and five points over the last five games.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Practicing Friday
MacKinnon (upper body) is practicing in a non-contact jersey on Friday, Adrian Dater of 104.3 The Fan reports. MacKinnon has been out of action since Dec. 5, and this was the first time he joined his teammates at practice since the injury. MacKinnon looked fast during practice and could be back in the lineup shortly. He has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Momentum stalled
London recorded five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Cardinals. London finished tied for the team lead with eight targets, though that was his lowest total since Week 12. Unsurprisingly, he also recorded his lowest reception and yardage total in that span. In addition to lost volume, London was also limited to working in the short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for 13 yards and three of his five receptions went for single-digit gains. Despite the disappointing output, London entered the game having recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three consecutive matchups and is ending his rookie season in strong form.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
Yardbarker
Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz day-to-day with upper-body injury
The Arizona Coyotes will be without forward Nick Schmaltz on a day-to-day basis as he recovers from an upper-body injury, the club announced Saturday afternoon. Schmaltz, 26, has seven goals and 16 points in 19 games with the Coyotes this season. The team said he suffered the injury during Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
FOX Sports
Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Does little with 10 targets
Dortch recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Falcons. Coming off a career-high 10-catch performance in Week 16, Dortch tied for the team lead in targets. However, he was unable to convert that opportunity into any type of production as his longest reception went for just 11 yards. So long as DeAndre Hopkins (knee) remains sidelined, Dortch should continue to see expanded opportunity, though the overall state of the Arizona offense could hold back his numbers.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday
Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B
Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
CBS Sports
Angels' Jose Godoy: Signed by Angels
Godoy signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Saturday. A 28-year-old catcher who saw time in the majors in 2021 and 2022, Godoy projects as a third or fourth catcher on an organizational depth chart. He has a .123 average and 37.1 percent strikeout rate in 62 MLB plate appearances.
Minnesota powers past St. Louis to close 2022
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ryan Hartman scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves. Minnesota has earned at least one […]
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Targeted 13 times in loss
Smith recorded nine catches on 13 targets for 115 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints. Smith paced the Eagles' receiving corps in targets and receptions and turned in his third consecutive 100-yard performance. His effort was highlighted by long receptions of 28 and 25 yards, though he was also peppered with targets in the short areas of the field by Gardner Minshew. After beginning the season with a volatile target rate, Smith now has at least eight targets in each of his last nine contests.
