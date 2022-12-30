Kane scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks. Kane is starting to find his scoring touch a bit with three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 34-year-old opened the scoring Sunday at 6:40 of the second period. Kane performing at a point-per-game pace over any stretch wouldn't be a big deal in past years, but he's struggled to compensate for a lack of talent on the Blackhawks' roster. He has seven tallies, 20 assists, 131 shots and a minus-24 rating through 36 appearances this season.

