A college scandal, RV industry dangers and unsolved deaths: Most-read stories of 2022

By Jenny Porter Tilley
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Subscribers to IndyStar.com had access to coverage Indiana readers could find nowhere else — watchdog investigations, concert reviews, legislative analysis, exclusive sports coverage and more — during 2022.

Over the course of the year, IndyStar journalists uncovered an alleged sex abuse and doping scandal at a Christian college; told the horrifying stories behind a boom in the RV industry; and investigated the city's housing issues, among other crucial stories. Those stories were only available to readers who subscribe to our website.

Best photos:See Indy's biggest moments of 2022 through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists

Here's a look at some of the most-read subscriber stories of the year:

Successful women's distance running program's alleged dark side

Disabled woman evicted, despite securing rental assistance

While sitting in her wheelchair inside her apartment Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, Lisa Nottingham gives a basket of bedsheets to sister Shannon Bonet as the two work to pack up Nottingham's belongings. For Nottingham, the eviction process is overwhelming. She fights off tears as she thinks about her upcoming eviction court date and how much she will miss her neighbor, Casey Wright. Nottingham is disabled and confined to a wheelchair. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

After the COVID-19 pandemic left many Hoosiers on the brink of homelessness, many applied for rental assistance. One woman who was behind three months on rent never got the funds promised from the Indiana Housing Authority. She uses a wheelchair and lives on disability benefits after a work injury, and had relied on her sister to help with living expenses. When her sister lost her job, and the assistance didn't come, she was ultimately evicted.

Mimi Pearce, fired from WTHR, is now a flight attendant

Mimi Pearce is starting a new career as a flight attendant. Mimi Pearce

After 19 years as a popular morning personality, Mimi Pearce was fired in 2020. She said it came as a gut punch, but she was eventually able to find a new career. She updated us on what she's doing now and why.

Push to meet RV demand leads to lower-quality products

After the pandemic drove demand for RVs, more were built and sold than ever, and profits soared. But on factory floors, workers were pressed to meet higher demand. Horror stories from owners have shown up in lawsuits, and there's been a jump in recall notices. Kristine Phillips and Binghui Huang looked into the issues.

Motorcycle club's east-side den was target of massive raid

Reporter Johnny Magdaleno took a look back at a massive federal raid that took place in 2012. The den of a notoriously violent motorcycle gang where it took place has now been demolished and turned into a neighborhood park.

FBI agents across Indianapolis and Fort Wayne arrested dozens of members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Gang on July 11, 2012. This shows the entrance outside the Indianapolis Outlaws Motorcycle clubhouse at the corner of Jefferson and New York streets on the city's Eastside. Michelle Pemberton / The Star 2012 file photo

Why didn't Gov. Eric Holcomb rein in the BMV chief?

Former BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy's sudden resignation in May came one day after he appeared intoxicated during an executive meeting, slurring his words, acting confused and making an off-color comment. Gov. Eric Holcomb let Lacy resign, ensuring disciplinary records or complaints in the former BMV chief's personnel file remain sealed from the public.

Peter Lacy, the head of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, is stepping down. Provided by Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb

2 women died after a night out. Their families want answers police don't have

After a night out in Indianapolis that resulted in a disturbing Snapchat video, two young mothers died of drug overdoses. After finding her sister dead in a stranger's apartment — a man wearing an ankle monitor — Brittany McKinney was left with questions. The answers never came. Ryan Martin, Tony Cook and Dayeon Eom investigated the incident that started with a trip to a downtown bar.

Taps & Dolls is seen Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, on its last day of operation in downtown Indianapolis' Wholesale District. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Tenant evicted after reporting mold problem to health department

In another deep dive into the Indianapolis housing crisis, Ko Lyn Cheang spoke to a resident whose property manager evicted her after she reported mold in her home. Indiana law bans landlords from retaliating against tenants in situations like this, but legal experts and tenants say it happens all the time.

Mold grows on the apartment door frame of Washington Pointe Apartment renter Takila Walker on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar

What's in the future for Circle Centre?

Indianapolis' Circle Center Mall, once home almost exclusively to name-brand retailers, has changed dramatically since it opened in 1995. We looked at where the mall is today and what could come next for the downtown shopping center.

The main street entrance of Circle Centre Mall from Illinois Street (near Washington Street) as it appeared in August 1995, before the mall's opening. Frank Espich/The Star file photo

