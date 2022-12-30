ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states

Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport

A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
MAINE STATE
Cheddar News

'Not Just a Weather Delay,' Says Buttigieg on Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations

"As other airlines rebound from the holiday weekend's extreme weather disruptions, Southwest Airlines is still canceling the majority of its flights. Before noon on Wednesday, the company had already canceled more than 50 percent of its flights for the day, compared to around 1 percent or less for most major U.S. airlines, according to flight-tracker FlightAware.    The situation drew the ire of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who in an interview with ABC News Tuesday night said, "In my judgment, this has crossed the line into something that is not just a weather delay, but something that the airline is responsible for." He added...
TEXAS STATE
disneybymark.com

After Days of Chaos, the Southwest Airlines Travel Nightmare May Be Ending

Whether you’ve been traveling, watching the news, or even looking at friends’ stories on social media, you’ve likely seen countless accounts about the Southwest Airlines flight cancelations. From canceling a staggering 67% of flights in one day, to continued cancelations and ultimately an apology from the airline’s...
New York Post

Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve

Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

'Disruption we've never seen': What's causing the Southwest Airlines meltdown?

A massive storm has blanketed much of the U.S. with snow, slowing air travel during a peak season and causing tens of thousands of flight cancellations. The holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines, however, has far eclipsed its competitors. By Wednesday afternoon, the company had canceled more than 2,500 flights planned...
CBS San Francisco

Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday

Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday."We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules and our fleet," the carrier said in a statement posted on the company's website. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position...
newsnationnow.com

Buttigieg puts Southwest on notice to do right by passengers

(NewsNation) — The nation’s top transportation official put the CEO of Southwest Airlines on notice Thursday, warning that the Transportation Department will take action if the airline fails to compensate passengers for cancellations that have left travelers stranded across the country. In a letter to Southwest CEO Robert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy