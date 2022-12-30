Read full article on original website
New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states
Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Fox News Blames Pete Buttigieg Personally For Stranding Southwest Customers
The transportation secretary is the conservative network's scapegoat for the airline company's meltdown.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport
A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
We spent 225 cumulative hours on trains over the past 3 years. These disappointing photos show the reality of rail travel in North America and Europe.
From delays to overpriced accommodations, Insider's reporters encountered a few reality checks while traveling nearly 8,000 miles on long-haul trains.
Southwest crew members are sleeping in airports, Buttigieg says
As Southwest Airlines' flight schedule melts down with thousands of cancellations, crew members are being stranded in airports alongside passengers, according to Buttigieg.
Democrat Blames Biden Admin for Holiday Airline Chaos
"This mess with Southwest could have been avoided. We need bold action," California Representative Ro Khanna tweeted Thursday.
'Not Just a Weather Delay,' Says Buttigieg on Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations
"As other airlines rebound from the holiday weekend's extreme weather disruptions, Southwest Airlines is still canceling the majority of its flights. Before noon on Wednesday, the company had already canceled more than 50 percent of its flights for the day, compared to around 1 percent or less for most major U.S. airlines, according to flight-tracker FlightAware. The situation drew the ire of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who in an interview with ABC News Tuesday night said, "In my judgment, this has crossed the line into something that is not just a weather delay, but something that the airline is responsible for." He added...
After Days of Chaos, the Southwest Airlines Travel Nightmare May Be Ending
Whether you’ve been traveling, watching the news, or even looking at friends’ stories on social media, you’ve likely seen countless accounts about the Southwest Airlines flight cancelations. From canceling a staggering 67% of flights in one day, to continued cancelations and ultimately an apology from the airline’s...
Southwest's cancellation nightmare sends ripples across travel industry with rental car shortages, inflated flight prices, and ongoing delays
A JetBlue passenger whose travel plans fell apart told Insider she blamed displaced Southwest passengers who snatched up tickets on other airlines.
Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve
Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
'Disruption we've never seen': What's causing the Southwest Airlines meltdown?
A massive storm has blanketed much of the U.S. with snow, slowing air travel during a peak season and causing tens of thousands of flight cancellations. The holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines, however, has far eclipsed its competitors. By Wednesday afternoon, the company had canceled more than 2,500 flights planned...
More than 2,700 flights canceled as Southwest struggles persist
Southwest Airlines canceled nearly two-thirds of its flights on Wednesday as the carrier continued to grapple with the recent winter storm.
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday."We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules and our fleet," the carrier said in a statement posted on the company's website. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position...
Buttigieg puts Southwest on notice to do right by passengers
(NewsNation) — The nation’s top transportation official put the CEO of Southwest Airlines on notice Thursday, warning that the Transportation Department will take action if the airline fails to compensate passengers for cancellations that have left travelers stranded across the country. In a letter to Southwest CEO Robert...
