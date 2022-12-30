Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Disneyland Silhouette Tips for First Time Visitors to the Silhouette StudioTiffany T.
Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Segerstrom wraps up Estancia Coast Classic with victory over Los Amigos
Segerstrom’s Issac Camarena pushes the ball up the court. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team wrapped up the Estancia Coast Classic with a victory Friday, defeating Los Amigos 55-38. “We didn’t play very well in the first half,” said Coach...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Tustin captures third place with hard-fought win over district rival Beckman
Tustin earned third place in the Tustin Classic with a victory over Beckman Friday. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography. Tustin High School’s boys basketball team had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures Friday night to defeat district rival Beckman 54-47 in the third place game of the Tustin Classic.
ocsportszone.com
Woodbridge defeats Pacific Coast League rival Irvine to win Savanna Holiday Classic
Woodbridge players and coaches after winning the Savanna Tournament. (Photo courtesy Woodbridge athletics). Woodbridge High School’s girls basketball team defeated Pacific Coast League rival Irvine 49-26 Friday night to capture the championship at the Savanna Holiday Classic. Coach Keith Clarkson said that the Warriors’ Hana Watanabe and Maddie Yasui...
easyreadernews.com
Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
ocsportszone.com
OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023
Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Griffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
2urbangirls.com
Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South
The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gets break from rain for New Year’s Day, but more storms coming
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood liquor store sells SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket with 5 of six winning numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Speedy Spot Liquor, where a ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold...
KTLA.com
New Year’s Eve storm drenches Southern California; more rain in the forecast
Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
Vehicle Stuck in Flooded Roadway Under 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department responded to North Vincent Avenue under the 10 Freeway for a vehicle with two people inside stuck in three to four feet of water around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 31. Both north and southbound lanes of Vincent Avenue in the...
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
Snowy owl spotted on Orange County rooftop stuns community, draws crowd of spectators
An Orange County neighborhood surrounded by palm trees was stunned by an extremely rare sight: a snowy owl perched on a roof.
Five-Star USC signee Zachariah Branch excited to show out at Under Armour All-America Game
All eyes will be on Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide out Zachariah Branch this week during prep for the Under-Armour Next All-America Game next week. Branch is arguably the nation’s most dynamic pass catcher and is currently rated the No. 1 receiver in the country in both the 247Sports Composite and in the Top247.
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
travellens.co
14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA
Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
GoFundMe set up for victim in South LA crash involving Metro train that split car in half
One of the people injured in a crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in South Los Angeles is still recovering, and an effort is underway to raise money for her and her family.
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
oc-breeze.com
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
Comments / 0