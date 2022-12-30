ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Tustin captures third place with hard-fought win over district rival Beckman

Tustin earned third place in the Tustin Classic with a victory over Beckman Friday. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography. Tustin High School’s boys basketball team had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures Friday night to defeat district rival Beckman 54-47 in the third place game of the Tustin Classic.
TUSTIN, CA
ocsportszone.com

Woodbridge defeats Pacific Coast League rival Irvine to win Savanna Holiday Classic

Woodbridge players and coaches after winning the Savanna Tournament. (Photo courtesy Woodbridge athletics). Woodbridge High School’s girls basketball team defeated Pacific Coast League rival Irvine 49-26 Friday night to capture the championship at the Savanna Holiday Classic. Coach Keith Clarkson said that the Warriors’ Hana Watanabe and Maddie Yasui...
IRVINE, CA
easyreadernews.com

Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
ocsportszone.com

OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023

Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Griffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South

The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA

Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
ORANGE, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA

