Crestwood basketball edges Rootstown in thriller

ROOTSTOWN — Their 17-point lead was gone and their leading scorer, Dekota Johnson, was one foul away from a permanent seat on the bench.

The Red Devils were tested Thursday.

Crestwood survived that test, fueled by a superb final flurry from Johnson, as it pulled out a 61-58 victory over host Rootstown Thursday evening.

"I'm super proud of the program and the team staying together in some pretty, pretty tense moments because we went down twice late in the game and the kids believed that they were going to win," Red Devils coach Josh Jakacki said. "Like there wasn't any doubt."

Down 58-57 in the final minute, the Red Devils (3-5) missed a 3-pointer, but junior Jimmy Peters tied up the Rovers' Cameron Mahone to force a jump ball on the ricochet, with the arrow pointing in favor of the visitors.

That extra chance was all Johnson needed, as the sophomore, closely marked on the right wing, exploded to the baseline, then lofted a floater through twine right before two help defenders converged on him.

"I honestly don't know, I'm surprised it went in as well," Johnson said. "I was positioned behind the backboard pretty much. I don't know. I guess it was just the touch."

After a Rootstown missed 3-pointer, Crestwood sophomore Charlie Schweickert missed the front end of a one-and-one with 12.9 seconds left, but Johnson sped to the corner to snare the offensive rebound and draw the foul.

"Honestly, I wasn't thinking about getting the rebound because Charlie's our best shooter pretty much," Johnson said. "Then, I saw it go up, they tipped it up and I just went and got it."

Johnson (23 points, 10-of-14 from the field) swished both free throws for a three-point lead, forcing the Rovers to take a 3-pointer at the buzzer that drew iron.

"That's what your dude's supposed to do," Jakacki said of Johnson. "He works for those moments. Like that's the thing that I've said time and time again, I don't think people truly comprehend the amount of silent grind that led you to that moment."

Rootstown rally sets up a thriller

Thursday night was a reminder that you never know what will happen when you walk into a gym.

On the surface, some might not have guessed that the 2-5 Red Devils at the 1-8 Rovers would be a thriller.

But it was a barn-burner, right down to the simmering-hot gymnasium that not even a couple of open doors to the parking lot could cool down.

For a while, a Thursday thriller seemed unlikely, as Crestwood's full-court press forced six Rootstown turnovers in the second quarter and the visiting team ended the first half on a 20-7 run after the teams were tied at 15.

The Red Devils led by as much as 17 (43-26) three minutes into the third quarter, following a Peters putback and 3-pointers from Johnson and Schweickert.

The Rovers responded with a 14-2 run, starting with Brady Fillmore whipping a pass to Ryan Piscitani for a bucket, then Fillmore blocking a shot on one end and Mahone cutting for a basket on the other end.

Piscitani, who buried 9-of-13 from the field to lead Rootstown with 20 points, followed with a slick elbow runner.

"He played really well," Rovers coach Cody Calhoun said. "That mid-range 15-footer, that's kind of his best shot."

Johnson provided a little distance with a high kiss as he crashed into the wall behind the basket, but the Rovers responded with a pair of 3-point plays. First, Fillmore dished post-to-post to Piscitani, who hit a layup as a defender fell on top of him, with Piscitani adding the free throw, and then Fillmore (14 points, 4-of-9 from deep) took a pass on the right wing, calmly stepped behind the 3-point line and fired away.

Down 45-38, Rootstown drew closer when Mahone poked out a steal and dished to Blake Postlethwait, who knocked down a layup to cut within five. Seconds later, Johnson held Postlethwait on another potential fast break, marking his fourth foul and setting the stage for an epic finish.

Crestwood, Rootstown go back and forth down the stretch

The stage was set.

As Johnson sat out the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, the Rovers completed their comeback, including an impressive driving bank from Joe Weaver, emphatic blocks by Fillmore and Mahone, a deep jumper from Postlethwait and another tough finish from Weaver to take a 51-50 lead.

"I told them after the game, there's been a lot of games we're down double digits at halftime and we don't always fight back, and today they found a way," Calhoun said. "It was different guys, some guys that hadn't gotten as much playing time. A guy like Blake Postlethwait came in and gave us a huge lift off the bench and gave everything he had, especially on the defensive end."

A game with zero lead changes since the start of the second quarter suddenly had a number of them.

Back came Crestwood with sophomore James Durham's putback for a 52-51 lead near the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Then, it was Rootstown's turn with Fillmore swishing a go-ahead baseline fadeaway.

Twenty-five seconds later, Schweickert put the Red Devils in front (55-53) with a corner 3-pointer, with Peters adding a bank shot to push their lead to four. Back came the Rovers with a 3-point play by Mahone and a slick bounce pass to Piscitani for a layup and the lead (58-57) near the minute mark.

But in that final minute, Crestwood secured two critical offensive rebounds.

And Johnson caught fire one last time.

"All in all very pleased," Jakacki said. "Would I have liked it to be a little bit more comfortable of a win? [Sure], but sometimes you got to win these tough, gritty ones to show just how far you've come."