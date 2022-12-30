Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Strong winds have died down for the most part across the advisory. area. Occasional gusts to 30-35 mph will be possible for the next. hour, but will continue to weaken through the morning. _____
SFGate
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-021215- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of. rain 70...
SFGate
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, San Augustine,. Rusk and Shelby Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
SFGate
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
SFGate
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Dozens of drivers need rescue as roads remain closed around Tahoe
CHP said it had to rescue "dozens and dozens of vehicles stuck on the freeway and county roads."
SFGate
Caltrans Reopens Part Of State Highway 9
Caltrans says state highway 9 north of Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz Mountains, between Bear Creek Road and Riverdale Blvd., reopened with one-way reversing traffic control as of 9 p.m. Sunday. Crews removed debris from the road and reopened one lane under traffic control. Also, state highway 9 at...
SFGate
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park
BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said. Jeffrey Morton's body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after...
SFGate
Arizona governor's tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
Comments / 0