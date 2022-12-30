ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-030000- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO. 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early. in the afternoon. Heavy rain and snow showers likely late in the. afternoon. Highs 28 to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Cordelia Stabbing

Fairfield police officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Cordelia that occurred earlier this month. Kelly Najee Surrell, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said Surrell stabbed the victim on December 17 and then fled...
FAIRFIELD, CA

