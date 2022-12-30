Read full article on original website
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-030000- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO. 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early. in the afternoon. Heavy rain and snow showers likely late in the. afternoon. Highs 28 to...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Cordelia Stabbing
Fairfield police officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Cordelia that occurred earlier this month. Kelly Najee Surrell, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said Surrell stabbed the victim on December 17 and then fled...
