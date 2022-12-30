Read full article on original website
College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023
The Maryland Terrapins take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Michigan prediction and pick. Michigan fans are lamenting the loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, but Wolverine fans have a lot to be concerned about in college basketball, now that their football team’s season is over. The Wolverines were obliterated by 25 points by Arizona State. They just lost at home to Central Michigan. They did not win the really big nonconference games on their schedule against Kentucky and North Carolina. They have swung and missed a lot this season. This is a big challenge for the Wolverines and a very necessary game for them — if they lose, they will only dig a bigger hole for themselves and will reduce their margin for error in the coming months. Michigan has to begin stacking some wins to ensure that it won’t have to go on a six- or seven-game winning streak in late February or early March. The Wolverines have to get on a roll now and give themselves a cushion. Right now, they don’t have one.
fox5dc.com
Bethesda 'Dream Kid' surprised with fun Washington Commanders weekend
WASHINGTON - It was the thrill of a lifetime for a Bethesda teen over the holidays when he got to experience a full schedule of football fun with the Washington Commanders!. Dream On 3, an organization that enriches the lives of kids with life-altering conditions by helping to make their sports dreams come true, surprised 17-year-old Anderson Jones on New Year's Eve.
Maryland Coach Locksley Gets Doused in Mayo Following Bowl Win
He participated in the second-ever mayo dump at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley details next step for Maryland football program after Duke’s Mayo Bowl win
Mike Locksley looked ahead to the future following Maryland’s win over N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. Maryland pulled out the 16-12 win. To honor his win at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Locksley had mayonnaise poured on him as part of the annual tradition of the bowl game. He wore a large hat to absorb the brunt of the mayo.
saturdaytradition.com
Taulia Tagovailoa threads beautiful TD pass to Octavian Smith Jr. during 1st half of Duke's Mayo Bowl
Taulia Tagovailoa made a great throw during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. Tagovailoa threw a beautiful ball to Octavian Smith Jr. for six. Both teams were off to sloppy starts as N.C. State and Maryland had one turnover each early on in the game. Tagovailoa erased the interception he threw earlier with a great touchdown pass.
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
streetcarsuburbs.news
Nine DeMatha seniors earn college football scholarships, Jason Moore named area’s top defender
DeMatha pride was on full display at the Looney Convocation Center during early signing day Dec. 21. Nine Stags signed to continue their careers on full college football scholarships. “The thing that I’m most proud about is the work that they’ve put in academically, football-wise, character-wise,” DeMatha Coach Bill McGregor...
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near Metro Center in Washington, D.C.
Metro Center is the central station in the mass-transit system of Washington, D.C. The downtown stop is on the Red, Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Staying nearby places you amid lots of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, with easy access to most of Washington and parts of Virginia and Maryland. There are plenty of hotels in the area; here are some of the closest:
tigerdroppings.com
Washington Commanders Are Choosing Between These 2 New Mascots
Apparently, the Washington Commanders are adding a mascot to their rebrand and its down to two options...
NBC Connecticut
Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.
An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
Stimulus update: Alexandria residents to receive first $500 payments in February
A small collection of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, who were selected to receive an extra $500 a month for the next two years, can expect to receive their first check in February.
2 dead, 2 wounded in suburban Maryland shooting: police
CLINTON, Md. — Four people were shot — two of them fatally — in Maryland’s Prince George’s County Sunday morning in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident,” authorities said. One of the victims who was wounded is a juvenile. The county’s...
dcnewsnow.com
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/deadly-shooting-outside-of-bus-boys-poets-restaurant/. Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant. Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near...
fox5dc.com
More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023
WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
Maryland Man Sentenced To Prison For Transporting Over $300,000 Of Stolen Cash
A Maryland man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property and also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution. According to court documents and statements made in court, from
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WTOP
Hundreds of tires found dumped in Anacostia Park
Police are investigating and environmentalists are crying foul after hundreds of tires were found dumped off D.C. Route 295 in a wooded section of Anacostia Park in Southeast. The tires were dumped along a stretch of the park that’s between East Capitol Street and where the CSX railroad tracks run under the highway. It’s not clear how long they’ve been there, or whether the tires were dumped all at once or over a period of time.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
theburn.com
Burning Question: When will the new Lotte Plaza in Sterling open?
Burning Question: (The Burn wrote about) a new Lotte Plaza (grocery) store going into the old Safeway located at Countryside Marketplace in Sterling. The article ended with the manager estimating a Fall 2022 opening. I have driven by the place a few times and the “Coming Soon” sign is still up. Was wondering if you could get an update on their plans. — Bob P.
