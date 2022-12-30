ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023

The Maryland Terrapins take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Michigan prediction and pick. Michigan fans are lamenting the loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, but Wolverine fans have a lot to be concerned about in college basketball, now that their football team’s season is over. The Wolverines were obliterated by 25 points by Arizona State. They just lost at home to Central Michigan. They did not win the really big nonconference games on their schedule against Kentucky and North Carolina. They have swung and missed a lot this season. This is a big challenge for the Wolverines and a very necessary game for them — if they lose, they will only dig a bigger hole for themselves and will reduce their margin for error in the coming months. Michigan has to begin stacking some wins to ensure that it won’t have to go on a six- or seven-game winning streak in late February or early March. The Wolverines have to get on a roll now and give themselves a cushion. Right now, they don’t have one.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Bethesda 'Dream Kid' surprised with fun Washington Commanders weekend

WASHINGTON - It was the thrill of a lifetime for a Bethesda teen over the holidays when he got to experience a full schedule of football fun with the Washington Commanders!. Dream On 3, an organization that enriches the lives of kids with life-altering conditions by helping to make their sports dreams come true, surprised 17-year-old Anderson Jones on New Year's Eve.
BETHESDA, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Taulia Tagovailoa threads beautiful TD pass to Octavian Smith Jr. during 1st half of Duke's Mayo Bowl

Taulia Tagovailoa made a great throw during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. Tagovailoa threw a beautiful ball to Octavian Smith Jr. for six. Both teams were off to sloppy starts as N.C. State and Maryland had one turnover each early on in the game. Tagovailoa erased the interception he threw earlier with a great touchdown pass.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Metro Center is the central station in the mass-transit system of Washington, D.C. The downtown stop is on the Red, Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Staying nearby places you amid lots of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, with easy access to most of Washington and parts of Virginia and Maryland. There are plenty of hotels in the area; here are some of the closest:
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Connecticut

Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.

An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/deadly-shooting-outside-of-bus-boys-poets-restaurant/. Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant. Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023

WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Hundreds of tires found dumped in Anacostia Park

Police are investigating and environmentalists are crying foul after hundreds of tires were found dumped off D.C. Route 295 in a wooded section of Anacostia Park in Southeast. The tires were dumped along a stretch of the park that’s between East Capitol Street and where the CSX railroad tracks run under the highway. It’s not clear how long they’ve been there, or whether the tires were dumped all at once or over a period of time.
WASHINGTON, DC
newjerseylocalnews.com

Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.

D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
theburn.com

Burning Question: When will the new Lotte Plaza in Sterling open?

Burning Question: (The Burn wrote about) a new Lotte Plaza (grocery) store going into the old Safeway located at Countryside Marketplace in Sterling. The article ended with the manager estimating a Fall 2022 opening. I have driven by the place a few times and the “Coming Soon” sign is still up. Was wondering if you could get an update on their plans. — Bob P.
STERLING, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy