The Maryland Terrapins take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Michigan prediction and pick. Michigan fans are lamenting the loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, but Wolverine fans have a lot to be concerned about in college basketball, now that their football team’s season is over. The Wolverines were obliterated by 25 points by Arizona State. They just lost at home to Central Michigan. They did not win the really big nonconference games on their schedule against Kentucky and North Carolina. They have swung and missed a lot this season. This is a big challenge for the Wolverines and a very necessary game for them — if they lose, they will only dig a bigger hole for themselves and will reduce their margin for error in the coming months. Michigan has to begin stacking some wins to ensure that it won’t have to go on a six- or seven-game winning streak in late February or early March. The Wolverines have to get on a roll now and give themselves a cushion. Right now, they don’t have one.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO