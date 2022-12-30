This summer, a group of volunteers spent quite a bit of time out on the beach combing through the sand in search of microplastics. “The microplastic sampling program we modified from the EPA’s beach plastic sampling protocol and we engaged roughly 30 volunteers that are sampling beaches all the way from North Topsail to Sunset Beach just to take a look at what the microplastic issue might be like,” said coastal specialist Georgia Busch.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO