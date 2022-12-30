ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Fire burns at old chicken coop in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Firefighters on Monday responded to a fire at a former chicken farm in Fuquay-Varina. The fire was reported before 3:30 a.m. on Cokesbury Road, south of U.S. Highway 42. Flames were still burning at 5 a.m. Firefighters at the scene believe an abandoned chicken coop caught...
WRAL News

'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Judge temporarily blocks California fast food wages law

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state of California from implementing a landmark new law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang's order came in response to a lawsuit by restaurant industry groups...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

How to stay safe on the roadways during New Year's Eve celebrations

Impaired driving crashes tend to skyrocket in the 12-hour period straddling midnight on New Year’s Eve. There are 71% more crashes involving alcohol and drugs than the average weekend night, according to SafeAuto.com. Those killed in drunk driving crashes this year include a Cumberland County deputy, a cyclist struck...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage

SUPAI, ARIZ. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will be...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

AG: Meadows won't face voter fraud charges in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, won't face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in North Carolina, the state's attorney general announced Friday. Meadows, a former western North Carolina congressman who worked for Trump...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Sampling program sheds light on microplastics and pollution at NC beaches

This summer, a group of volunteers spent quite a bit of time out on the beach combing through the sand in search of microplastics. “The microplastic sampling program we modified from the EPA’s beach plastic sampling protocol and we engaged roughly 30 volunteers that are sampling beaches all the way from North Topsail to Sunset Beach just to take a look at what the microplastic issue might be like,” said coastal specialist Georgia Busch.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Building in Fuquay-Varina catches fire New Year's Day

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, a two-story building caught fire at 1625 N Main St. in Fuquay-Varina. No one was injured, and the building was not seriously damaged. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. WRAL News is working to learn more.
WRAL News

ADM numbers for the 2022-23 athletic season

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's Average Daily Membership numbers reflect this year's student populations from the first month of the academic year. Average Daily Membership numbers, or ADMs, are not quite the same as enrollment because it averages the number of students present rather than simply enrolled. ADMs are...
WRAL News

N. Carolina doesn't pick electric mix to lower carbon levels

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina utility regulators told Duke Energy Corp. on Friday to carry out a series of activities to generate electricity that they say will help ensure greenhouse gas reductions set in a new state law are met. But the Utilities Commission's order involving solar, wind, nuclear...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy