Telford community supermarket broken into on Christmas Eve
Volunteers at a community grocery store say they are shocked and heartbroken after a break-in on Christmas Eve. Windows and TV screens were smashed at the hub at the All Nations Church, in Ketley, Telford, while musical instruments were stolen from the church. The damage was discovered on Christmas Day.
Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer. Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and...
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
Staffordshire hospitals declare critical incident amid pressures
A critical incident has been declared by an NHS trust running Staffordshire hospitals amid "extremely high demand" for all services. It said Royal Stoke University Hospital and Stafford's County Hospital had been under severe pressure at Christmas and this was likely to continue into the New Year bank holiday period.
Stone panel recovered after theft from Shrewsbury Abbey
An historic stone panel which was stolen by thieves from a church in Shropshire has been recovered, police have said. The artefact, which depicts two Christian saints, was cut out from the original pulpit at Shrewsbury Abbey and reported stolen on 7 November. The panel, which West Mercia Police said...
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Woman wins $175k in her office holiday Christmas gift exchange – after ‘stealing’ a coworker’s present
A WOMAN has hit the jackpot at her holiday party on a lottery ticket after someone stole her original gift. Lori Janes received the winning Kentucky Lottery Hit The Jackpot ticket during a white elephant gift exchange. Janes had initially received a $25 TJ Maxx gift card during the game,...
Olive Garden manager fired after demanding staff show her their dead pets if they want a sick day for it
Olive Garden fired the manager who claimed she'd never taken a day off in 11 years. One Olive Garden manager’s extreme approach to employee time-off has backfired spectacularly. The unnamed individual emailed a rant to employees at her Overland Park restaurant in Kansas over the “staggering rate” at which...
Elderly man leaves Christmas gifts for a 2-year-old neighbor before death: 'For the next 14 years'
Christmas spirit is all about spreading joy. It could be by exchanging gifts, spending time with loved ones or even decorating the house for the season. Ken Watson, an octogenarian, knew exactly how to share this joy with his neighbors even after his death. In December 2018, about two months...
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
A homeless man went to a hotel for information. The front desk showered him with stolen supplies.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2022. It has since been updated. In the Reddit thread Anti-Work, one Redditor explained how they stole from their employer in order to give back to someone who was clearly in need. Reddit user ThrowThatB*tchAway69, an employee who works work overnight at a large international chain hotel, explained that a homeless man approached the front desk at their workplace for information about transit schedules. Instead of just giving him what he asked for, the employee also showered him snacks, towels, toiletries, and more—all essentially stolen from the hotel. The Reddit user, who received immense praise for his act of kindness and dissent, shared that they were proud of what they did and would indeed do the same again.
Man mortified when perfume he gives daughter as gift is actually feminine hygiene spray
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandfather was the most wonderful man in the world, but he was a horrible gift giver. Even though he made you feel like he looked into your soul and really knew you, he was clueless when it came to what people may want as a gift.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Liquor store worker who gave shoes to man walking with boxes on feet gifted new pair
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Brooklyn Center liquor store worker who gave her shoes to a man who was walking with boxes on his feet has been given a new pair of shoes in return.Last week, WCCO's Beret Leone reported on the act of generosity of Ta Leia Thomas (otherwise known as "Ace"). The store's security camera recorded the whole thing as a man was first seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.Thomas called after the man, took off her shoes and gave them to him. They were Thomas's favorite pair of purple retro...
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill
When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
Woman Horrified After Secretly Opening Christmas Presents and Disliking Them
Is it wrong to open Christmas gifts before Christmas day?. The holidays are said to be the most wonderful time of the year for a variety of reasons. For one, there's a festive spirit in the air, and family members reunite to feel grateful for one another and enjoy their time together.
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
