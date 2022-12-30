Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
995qyk.com
5 Florida Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023
A new year brings on some new laws to Florida residents for 2023. Here are the five biggest ones that could have an impact on you. There are discounts for some Florida drivers, changes to insurance procedures for homeowners, and a new safety measure in place for Florida apartment renters.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more
A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
Florida High School Football Recruiting News
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
First babies born in Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many were celebrating the start of a new year, others were waiting to become parents and bring a new life into 2023. Two families had new additions made just minutes after 2023 began. These two were the first babies of the New Year born in...
Hatch watch begins for famous Florida bald eagles
A pair of bald eagles living in Florida are getting ready to welcome to new babies to the world.
click orlando
New laws take effect across Florida as 2023 begins
ORLANDO, Fla. – As a new year begins, there are now many new laws taking effect across Florida. With future tenants looking to sign leases, there are new protections in place thanks to what’s called “Miya’s Law.” It was named after Miya Marcano, the 19-year-old Valencia College student who authorities said was murdered by a maintenance worker at her apartment complex last year.
Winning $2M Powerball tickets sold in Florida; $265 million jackpot still up for grabs
The Powerball estimated jackpot rose once again to $265 million after no winner was found in Saturday night's drawing, the last of 2022.
The Craziest Florida Stories We Found In 2022
Strange crimes, rare encounters, and shocking testimonies are all part of the line-up for the weirdest Florida stories this year.
Will Treyaun Webb Become the Next Gators RB to Make a Quick Impact?
Billy Napier praised Treyaun Webb for his production in high school after signing with Florida. Could the Jacksonville product make a similar impact quickly with the Gators?
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the...
WCJB
The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association competition kicks off in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Cutting Horse Association competition is being hosted at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Amateurs, professionals, and the youth are participating. In the competition, the horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle. They have two and a half minutes to maintain a cow in front of them without letting it return to the herd. Many competitors said they come from out of state and have been training with their horses for months and even years.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Florida’s Destination for Complete Cancer Care
Cleveland Clinic is home to Florida’s cancer care team, delivering world class care. After a century of caring for patients, including more than three decades in Florida, Cleveland Clinic knows what matters most to patients facing a cancer diagnosis. Patients want to have access to high quality, comprehensive cancer services close to home.
WCJB
Rosewood massacre special feature report
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come. At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
