Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills Week 17 game with the Cincinnati Bengals should be one of the games of the 2022 season and is a perfect way to wrap up Monday Night Football for the 2022 regular season. Ahead of Bills-Bengals on MNF, let’s make some bold Bills predictions. Buffalo’s path...
Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is definitely frustrated about his performance in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers, but he’s not using the Lambeau Field grass as an excuse for his struggles. Jefferson made just one catch for 15 yards on Sunday, unable to really get anything going offensively throughout the game. It didn’t […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
WCPO
Meet Chase, a baby named after Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase following Cincinnati's Super Bowl run
MORROW, Ohio — A recent survey asked Ohio parents which state sports star they'd most likely name their newborn after. Two Bengals make the top 10. But even before this survey come out, a Morrow couple says they wanted their third child to be a reminder of the Bengals season of a lifetime.
Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys
Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones. […] The post Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State football experienced one of the most heartbreaking ends to a season ever on Saturday night. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute remaining in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, the Buckeyes quickly drove down the field to give themselves a chance at a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for them, the kick […] The post Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson football HC Dabo Swinney’s blunt response to critics after Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers football program were defeated handily by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl by a score of 31-14 on Friday night. The Orange Bowl result was a major step forward for the Volunteers, as well as a big step back for the Tigers. In...
Alabama QB Bryce Young shattered this unreal Tua Tagovailoa record in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
Bryce Young was on another level in the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 Sugar Bowl clash against Kansas State. After a rather slow start in the game, Young picked it up in Alabama’s third drive on offense, guiding the SEC powerhouse to a touchdown drive that culminated in Isaiah Bond hauling in a 6-yard touchdown catch. […] The post Alabama QB Bryce Young shattered this unreal Tua Tagovailoa record in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win
At 7-8 heading into Week 17, the Green Bay Packers are on the cusp of securing a postseason berth. After the Washington Commanders lost and the Detroit Lions won in Week 17, the Packers’ playoff scenario has become much clearer. The Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 while the Lions moved to 8-8. Detroit currently holds the […] The post Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over...
Steelers RB Najee Harris hilariously hijacks interview for Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin shoutouts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in this thing. After a season-preserving win taken in the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens, running back Najee Harris was all smiles and good vibes during the postgame interview. In fact, he was a little too ecstatic. So much so that he took the...
Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers
Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
Lee Corso slaps Ohio State with harsh prediction before College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes head into Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal as a clear underdog against defending champions Georgia. And if you’re asking CFB analyst Lee Corso if they have any chance of winning this game, he is increasingly confident the Bulldogs will roll over the Big Ten standouts. Via Brad Galli: “Lee Corso on […] The post Lee Corso slaps Ohio State with harsh prediction before College Football Playoff vs. Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields
Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions have been in cruise control against the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Just before halftime, Hutchinson made a huge play for the Lions and made NFL history in the process. With less than 10 seconds remaining before the half, Hutchinson intercepted Bears’ QB Justin Fields. The pick was Hutchinson’s […] The post Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Sweat carted off field in brutal injury blow
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field and taken to the hospital by ambulance after taking a hit early in his team’s Sunday game against thew New Orleans Saints. Sweat was injured while attempting a tackle on third-and-one midway through the first quarter. Video of...
Jim Harbaugh’s lowly feat after Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss vs. TCU
In the biggest contest of their season, the Michigan Wolverines came out flat against TCU, as the Horned Frogs secured a dramatic 51-45 win in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff national title game. TCU opened up the scoring in the early stages of the first quarter via […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s lowly feat after Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
