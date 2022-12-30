ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say

By Julia Romero
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigated a shooting Thursday evening after two people were injured in Downtown Las Vegas.

The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near 4th and Fremont streets, police said.

The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.

As of 12 a.m. on Friday, police had yet to arrest a suspect in the case and said they believed the shooting to be an isolated incident between the suspect and a group of people.

An 8 News Now source stated that the shooting happened near the 3 rd Street Stage on Fremont Street.

    Shooting investigation near Casino Center and Ogden on Dec. 29, 2022. (KLAS)
    Shooting investigation near Casino Center and Ogden on Dec. 29, 2022. (KLAS)
    Metro police investigate shooting in Downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 29, 2022. (KLAS)

Extra patrol officers were assigned to the area to preserve evidence and maintain normal crowd control at the Fremont Street Experience, police told 8 News Now early Friday morning.

Emergency personnel including Metro police vehicles, fire trucks, and an ambulance could be seen in the area along Casino Center Boulevard and Ogden Avenue just after 10 p.m.

As of Friday morning, Metro police detectives continued to investigate the scene near Fremont Street.

