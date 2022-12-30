Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Cyber harassment, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 20. Caleb Aguilar-Reyes, 37, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant and an outside felony warrant in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs place seventh in Reno
Folsom High had four wrestlers place at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno last week, as the Bulldogs took seventh out of 77 teams at the big tournament featuring teams from the six states. Elias Rivera placed second at 115 pounds, while Kay Yi-Berg (108), Ryland Smith (144) and Colin...
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Alicia Osegueda scores two goals for the Lady Zebras against Rocklin High
The Lincoln High girls’ soccer team is entering the new year with a 3-3-1 record, following a 4-4 draw against Rocklin High on Dec. 29. The Lady Zebras were aided to that result by the play of sophomore Alicia Osegueda, who scored the first two goals for the team in the contest. Osegueda went on to score five goals in the Zebras’ 9-1 win over Golden Sierra High on Monday night.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rhinos battle hard in loss to seventh-ranked Raiders in inaugural Pavelchik Classic
A loss is something that is never easy for a team to stomach. That being said, when you battle against a Top-10 high school team in the section with a roster of underclassmen, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. That was the case on Monday night as the Twelve...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Union School District school consolidation decision approaching fast
There are only a few more public meetings before the Auburn Union School District Board of Trustees are scheduled to decide how to consolidate their district from five schools to three next week. The district is preparing for its second year of deep cuts after the Placer County Office of...
Comments / 0