The Lincoln High girls’ soccer team is entering the new year with a 3-3-1 record, following a 4-4 draw against Rocklin High on Dec. 29. The Lady Zebras were aided to that result by the play of sophomore Alicia Osegueda, who scored the first two goals for the team in the contest. Osegueda went on to score five goals in the Zebras’ 9-1 win over Golden Sierra High on Monday night.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO