Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
Mikaela Mayer moving up to face Christina Linardatou, source confirms
Mikaela Mayer decided to move up to lightweight, where she will face Christina Linardatou, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Davis vs Garcia undercard fighters discuss Jan 7 Pay Per View
Fighters competing on the Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, January 7 took part in a virtual press conference before they step into the ring in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The virtual event featured unbeaten rising star...
WBO gives Jermell Charlo to Jan.2 to submit medical details for injury
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has until January 2nd to provide information to the WBO from his medical doctor and orthopedic specialist about his broken left hand that he suffered recently. It’s understandable why the WBO wants Jermell to have his orthopedic specialist give an opinion...
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol = Eddie Hearn’s best fight of 2022
By Sean Jones: In looking back at Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s best fights of 2022, you’d have to pick Dmitry Bivol’s upset of Canelo Alvarez as by far the best of the bunch. The Canelo-Bivol fight stands out among the other great fights that Hearn scheduled...
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was dominant vs. the Hawks
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia – How to watch? Start time on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis battles Hector Luis Garcia next Saturday night on January 7th, live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The cost of the pay-per-view is $74.99, and it can be ordered via Showtime or PPV.com.
Bellator vs. Rizin Official Results
Bellator and Rizin hosted a joint event on New Year’s Eve, pitting several of their best fighters against each other for the main event. Cross promotions are rare in MMA so fans flocked to watch the card (which will air delayed on New Year’s Eve in the United States). Bellator certainly sent a message to the RIZIN fans winning all five of their cross-promotion bouts.
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
WWE Not Talking About Tyson Fury’s U.S. Ban Due To Alleged Mob Ties
Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing. He made his in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019 and defeated Braun Strowman via count out. Tyson Fury’s ban from the US due to alleged mob ties sparked a brand-new conversation about the world champion boxer.
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex
Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
Manny Pacquiao makes big announcement about his future
Manny Pacquiao will officially be back in the ring in 2023 … just in a slightly different capacity. The eight-division world champion Pacquiao announced on Saturday at an event in Tokyo, Japan that he has agreed to a deal with Japanese promoter Rizin to compete next year, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. Pacquiao added that he... The post Manny Pacquiao makes big announcement about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul. While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed
Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
Sara McMann wants to build toward Cris Cyborg fight in Bellator: 'You beat her, you are the best featherweight'
Sara McMann sees a fight with Cris Cyborg on the horizon, but she wants to earn it. After an almost 10-year UFC tenure, McMann (13-6) signed a multifight deal with Bellator and will compete in the featherweight division. The 42-year-old Olympic silver medalist in wrestling is targeting a March return,...
Daniel Cormier encourages Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC deal: “Beat him impressively. Then, you hold all the chips”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has encouraged Paulo Costa to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the last fight of his contract. We all know Paulo Costa to be an eccentric figure. In addition to his actions in the cage, he’s also got a bizarre personality on social media. So much so, of course, that his tweets tend to gain more traction than his fights – when he does fight.
Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “I will hunt him down, he’ll be crushed”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury is speaking in bold terms, saying he’s going to “hunt” the unbeaten IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk down & he’ll be “crushed” when they get it on for the undisputed clash in March. We’re assuming that...
Morning Report: Coach: Zhang Weili is ‘only one’ who ‘actually gives a good fight’ to Valentina Shevchenko
Zhang Weili is ready to make history on her second run as a UFC champion. Only three women have managed to win a UFC title on multiple occasions. With all coming at 115 pounds, Zhang Weili — the current champion — is the latest to have joined the history books.
