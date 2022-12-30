ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
worldboxingnews.net

Davis vs Garcia undercard fighters discuss Jan 7 Pay Per View

Fighters competing on the Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, January 7 took part in a virtual press conference before they step into the ring in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The virtual event featured unbeaten rising star...
WASHINGTON, DC
BoxingNews24.com

WBO gives Jermell Charlo to Jan.2 to submit medical details for injury

By Adam Baskin: Undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has until January 2nd to provide information to the WBO from his medical doctor and orthopedic specialist about his broken left hand that he suffered recently. It’s understandable why the WBO wants Jermell to have his orthopedic specialist give an opinion...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol = Eddie Hearn’s best fight of 2022

By Sean Jones: In looking back at Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s best fights of 2022, you’d have to pick Dmitry Bivol’s upset of Canelo Alvarez as by far the best of the bunch. The Canelo-Bivol fight stands out among the other great fights that Hearn scheduled...
wrestletalk.com

Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown

He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
MMAWeekly.com

Bellator vs. Rizin Official Results

Bellator and Rizin hosted a joint event on New Year’s Eve, pitting several of their best fighters against each other for the main event. Cross promotions are rare in MMA so fans flocked to watch the card (which will air delayed on New Year’s Eve in the United States). Bellator certainly sent a message to the RIZIN fans winning all five of their cross-promotion bouts.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Not Talking About Tyson Fury’s U.S. Ban Due To Alleged Mob Ties

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing. He made his in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019 and defeated Braun Strowman via count out. Tyson Fury’s ban from the US due to alleged mob ties sparked a brand-new conversation about the world champion boxer.
MiddleEasy

Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023

Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex

Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Manny Pacquiao makes big announcement about his future

Manny Pacquiao will officially be back in the ring in 2023 … just in a slightly different capacity. The eight-division world champion Pacquiao announced on Saturday at an event in Tokyo, Japan that he has agreed to a deal with Japanese promoter Rizin to compete next year, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. Pacquiao added that he... The post Manny Pacquiao makes big announcement about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed

Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
TENNESSEE STATE
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier encourages Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC deal: “Beat him impressively. Then, you hold all the chips”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has encouraged Paulo Costa to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the last fight of his contract. We all know Paulo Costa to be an eccentric figure. In addition to his actions in the cage, he’s also got a bizarre personality on social media. So much so, of course, that his tweets tend to gain more traction than his fights – when he does fight.

