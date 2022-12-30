PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local cheerleading team got a surprise from the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop right here at CBS Philadelphia's studios.The George Washington High School Eagles cheer team was performing a few Eagles chants when Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders made a surprise entrance.The team was all smiles when they met up with the Birds a few days before George Washington's cheer team to become first Philly Public League school to head to NationalsOn New Year's Day, the Washington Eagles cheer team will be joining the Phlladelphia Eagles cheer team and performing at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO