Bloomington, MN

Bloomington Cable Television, Dec. 30 to Jan. 5

By Mike Hanks
Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Dec. 30

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022

6:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Choir Concert

7:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Band Concert

9 p.m. Valley View Middle 7th and 8th Grade December Choir Concert

9:32 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 and Valley View Voices Winter Choir Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - The Lewis Sports Foundation

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Saturday, Dec. 31

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27

7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Albert Lea at Kennedy

Sunday, Jan. 1

6 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - The Lewis Sports Foundation

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022

8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27

Monday, Jan. 2

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022

6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Empire of Light”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27

Tuesday, Jan. 3

6 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27

8 p.m. Valley View Grade 7 and 8 Winter Orchestra Concert

9 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus

10 p.m. Sept. 26 Town Hall Forum - with District 4 Councilmember Patrick Martin

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: On the set of “Women Talking”

Wednesday, Jan. 4

6 p.m. City Council Candidate Interviews: Jan. 4

10:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Choir Concert

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10

Thursday, Jan. 5

6 p.m. Oct. 20 Town Hall Forum - with District 3 Councilmember Lona Dallessandro

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: On the set of “Women Talking”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10

9:30 p.m. Sept. 26 Town Hall Forum - with District 4 Councilmember Patrick Martin

11 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

CBS Minnesota

2 taken to HCMC following crash on Lake Street

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare following a crash that happened before the turn of the new year.The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Lake Street East.Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. One had injuries that were categorized as life-threatening, while the other's were not considered life-threatening.Few other details were immediately available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis man charged with Mall of America murder

(Bloomington, MN) -- 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright from Minneapolis is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault, and two 17-year-olds face riot charges in connection with last week's fatal shooting inside the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges indicates all five suspects will ultimately be charged on suspicion of second-degree murder but says some of them are not cooperating with the investigation and that's why two have not yet been charged. And Hodges says "we expect additional arrests... in the near future." Surveillance video shows the suspects pursuing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of Saint Paul through the store. The criminal complaint alleges Adams-Wright and another teen fired shots at Hudson, who was hit eight times and died at the scene in the men's clothing department. Police say it was the result of a dispute between two groups of young men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minn. masses planned to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Services are planned in Minnesota to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95. The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis will offer prayers beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday during Solemn Vespers. It also plans a Requiem Mass at noon on Thursday, the same day as Benedict’s funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?

MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme

LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

More info released on Stillwater man found dead Christmas Day.

(Stillwater, MN) -- The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but "official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results." Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser's description as he traveled "alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located." Musser's godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost. He was wearing a flannel shirt.
STILLWATER, MN
KARE 11

Financial planning tips for 2023

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Every new year it's one of the top resolutions -- financial planning. So to help us make sure we stick to those goals, Shannon Foreman with Forethought Planning joined KARE 11 Saturday with some tips to get us off on the right foot in 2023.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

