Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi for extra seven years in final closed trial

 3 days ago
Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally in Myanmar in January 2020. The ousted leader has been jailed for an additional seven years on corruption charges after a series of closed trials denounced by rights groups.

In the last of a long list of closed trials that have spanned over a year, a military-controlled court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional seven years of prison time.

She was found guilty on five charges of corruption pertaining to the misuse of state funds for the purchase and lease of a helicopter.

Since Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace laureate, was forcibly removed as the country’s state counsellor at the start of the military coup in February 2021, she has been imprisoned, often in solitary confinement, and charged with multiple crimes that had already racked up more than 26 years of sentencing. These included accepting bribes, illegally possessing walkie-talkies and leasing government-owned land at discounted rates.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s legal team has repeatedly argued she is not guilty. She herself said in November that she was “just giving instructions according to the office procedures”.

Rights groups have long claimed the array of charges are “fabricated” as an attempt to keep the 77-year-old democracy figurehead detained – she is currently in a Naypyidaw prison – and her influence diminished.

“This conviction and the continued imprisonment of state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is part and parcel of the junta’s ongoing attack against the civilian population of Myanmar,” says Patrick Phongsathorn, senior advocacy specialist at Fortify Rights.

There had been hopes, according to local media, that Aung San Suu Kyi would have her sentence commuted as part of a general amnesty in honour of the new year and 75th anniversary of Myanmar’s Independence Day, which will fall on 4 January. Last year, the junta released a number of political prisoners at this time and reduced Aung San Suu Kyi’s then-sentence by two years.

The leaders are among more than 16,650 others, including children and pro-democracy activists, who have been arrested since the start of the coup. Reports of torture alongside targeted killings have become commonplace.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the military is to blame for the deaths of more than 2,680 people.

Earlier this month, the UN security council called for political prisoners to be released as well as unimpeded humanitarian access and “an immediate end to all forms of violence” in its first resolution on Myanmar since the brutal conflict began.

This latest guilty charge, Phongsathorn said, showed that despite such calls, the junta was intent on “continuing its reign of terror into 2023”.

“Instead of trying to negotiate with this terrorist regime, the international community must act to starve the junta of weapons, funds and diplomatic recognition.”

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for another seven years as Myanmar court finds her guilty of corruption

Aung San Suu Kyi has been jailed for seven more years after a Myanmar court found her guilty of corruption. In a court session held behind closed doors, the 77-year-old was found guilty of several offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was Myanmar’s de facto leader. She has also been convicted for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country’s official secrets act, sedition and election fraud. A Nobel Peace Prize winner for her decades-long campaign for democracy, she has spent a significant part of her political life in detention. Suu...
Ousted Myanmar leader gets seven more years in prison for corruption

The ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to seven more years in prison as the final verdict in her case wraps up Thursday. Myanmar correspondent Leong Wai Kit tweeted that "her latest sentence for 'corruption' means she’ll be jailed for a total of 33 years." Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted in December 2021 for charges of breaking COVID-19 rules and another charge of inciting public unrest. She was initially sentenced to four years in prison, but that sentencing was subsequently cut down by two years. In January of this year, the former Nobel Peace Prize winner was found guilty of violating the import-export law and its telecommunications law for possessing walkie-talkies.
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
