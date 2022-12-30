SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Aidan Mahaney’s 18 points helped Saint Mary’s (Cal) defeat Santa Clara 67-64 on Saturday night. Mahaney shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (12-4). Mitchell Saxen scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Alex Ducas recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO