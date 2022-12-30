Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: More Details Released in Lincoln County Fatal Crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More details have been released about the fatal New Year’s Eve crash that happened west of Canton. South Dakota Highway Patrol said in a press release Sunday afternoon that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18.
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
kelo.com
Woman dead following New Years Eve crash near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 40-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night. According to the crash report, the driver of a Saturn was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 Saturday night, west of Canton. The 57-year-old male entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and collided with the woman’s Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.
KELOLAND TV
Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash
CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information about Saturday’s two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Canton. Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that one person died and another person was seriously injured in the crash.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Pierce County, Nebraska
Poor road conditions played a role in a crash near Plainview, Nebraska that sent four people to the hospital.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
kelo.com
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison for trafficking and distributing meth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man was sentenced recently to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison for distributing meth in South Dakota. 42-year-old EJ Medina was sentenced on December 19, 2022. Starting on an unknown date, Medina became involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy by...
ktwb.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Roosevelt, St. Thomas More blanks Aberdeen for a quarter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of intriguing matchups highlighted the second to last day of action in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Harrisburg’s 66-51 win at #5 Roosevelt. -Class A’s #4 St. Thomas More blanking Aberdeen 21-0...
KELOLAND TV
Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
kscj.com
ICE STORM WARNING FOR SIOUXLAND MONDAY AFTERNOON
THERE IS AN ICE STORM WAENING FOR OUR AREA FROM NOON MONDAY UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY. DETAILS ARE BELOW FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS. .ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Jackson-Dixon-Dakota-Union- 210 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023. WHAT...Significant...
dakotanewsnow.com
Major winter storm to impact the area Monday and Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to monitor a significant winter storm that remains on track to impact the region to begin the week. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Pierre, Huron, Watertown, Brookings, Marshall, Mitchell, Yankton, Worthington and Winner. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sully, Faulk, Potter, Day and Roberts counties. An Ice Storm Warning is in place for Union, Sioux, Osceola and O’Brien counties. These alerts begin Monday morning and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
Comments / 0