ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

KJ Simpson puts up 31 as Colorado nips Stanford

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jub8k_0jyO05dN00

KJ Simpson capped a career-best, 31-point performance with a go-ahead layup with 17.6 seconds remaining and two subsequent free throws, lifting visiting Colorado to a 73-70 Pac-12 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

Simpson’s difference-making hoop came after the Buffaloes (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) blew several opportunities to catch or pass Stanford in an uphill second-half climb.

The Cardinal (5-8, 0-3) had a chance to retake the lead one final time, but James Keefe’s 6-foot jump-hook was off the mark with 4.5 seconds left.

Simpson was fouled after grabbing the rebound and increased the Colorado advantage to three with a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds to go.

The Cardinal rushed the ball up the court, but Michael Jones couldn’t connect on a desperation 3-pointer, assuring Stanford’s fifth loss in the past seven games.

Simpson’s 31 points were one more than the sophomore had against Texas A&M last month. He also found time on Thursday for a game-high seven rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Luke O’Brien came off the bench for 12 points and Lawson Lovering added 10 for Colorado, which won its fifth straight game.

Spencer Jones had a season-best 25 points for Stanford, which lost despite outscoring the visitors 22-13 at the foul line. Jones also had a team-high-tying six rebounds.

Brandon Angel chipped in 10 points for the Cardinal, while Maxime Raynaud had eight points to go with a six rebounds and Michael Jones finished with five points and a four assists.

After a 20-4 Stanford run had flipped a nine-point deficit into a Cardinal advantage midway through the first half, the hosts went nearly 28 minutes without trailing again despite several anxious moments.

The Buffaloes, down 37-33 at the break and by eight early in the second half, rallied within one point and had possession of the ball on six occasions but failed to tie or take the lead because of two missed shots, a missed free throw and three turnovers.

The seventh such opportunity finally paid off when Simpson hit two free throws for a 69-68 Colorado lead with 2:06 to play. But Stanford’s Spencer Jones countered quickly with two free throws, setting up Simpson’s late heroics.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ralphiereport.com

Fresno State DL Leonard Payne Jr. transfers to Colorado

A lot of retooling is happening in Boulder with Coach Prime building a roster. The latest player to join the Buffs is Fresno State transfer defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound athlete from Los Angeles originally committed to the Bulldogs in 2018 and has appeared in 31 games in the past three seasons. Payne adds depth to the CU defensive front as an experienced run-stopper. He finished out his time with Fresno State by recording a sack in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Cornerback Tayvion Beasley transferring, joining other former Tigers in Boulder

Cornerback Tayvion Beasley is the latest to announce his plans to re-join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and a slew of former Tigers in Boulder. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Beasley was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco last year, turning down a long list of Power 5 opportunities to play at Jackson State during the 2022 season.
BOULDER, CO
milehighsports.com

The 2022 High School Coach of the Year: Denver East’s John Kopperud

A seven-year construction project reached its pinnacle on March 8, 2022. The Denver East Angels had been slowing emerging as a hockey powerhouse in the high school realm and on that day, they had an opportunity to validate that growth. The Angels took the Ball Arena ice against two-time defending...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area

Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
DENVER, CO
denverlifemagazine.com

Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health

After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Missing man near Boulder

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man in Lafayette, Colorado, who went missing yesterday. Jeffrey Driver, 50, of Lafayette, is a disabled male with sandy hair and blue eyes. He stands 5′11″ and is approximately 198 pounds. Driver was last seen...
LAFAYETTE, CO
Colorado Newsline

Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside

This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LOUISVILLE, CO
viatravelers.com

17 Best Restaurants in Estes Park, Colorado

The state of Colorado continues to impress with its scenic views and popular lifestyle. Visitors come to Colorado for fun outdoor activities and mile-high city of Denver. There is so much to see and do around the state, and I encourage you to travel around to experience the best things Colorado has to offer.
ESTES PARK, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy