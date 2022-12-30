Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?
ASRT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
DKS vs. FIVE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
DKS - Free Report) or Five Below (. FIVE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Now
SNPS - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
Zacks.com
Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Options
CASY - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 17, 2023 $280 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) a Buy Now?
FCX - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this mining company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMRK - Free Report) closed at $34.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the precious...
Zacks.com
Here's Why KLA (KLAC) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Is Afya (AFYA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
AFYA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question. Afya is one of 284 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Midwest Holding (MDWT) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
Why it is Worth Buying Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Right Away
PSX - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year surge of 241.2%. What's Favoring the Stock?. PSX has a diversified business model, with a significant presence in...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Momentum in PDF Solutions (PDFS) Should Keep going
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com
Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.93, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Why Fast-paced Mover Ranger Energy (RNGR) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Zacks.com
MOD or GNTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
MOD - Free Report) or Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
HUBB - Free Report) closed at $234.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical...
Zacks.com
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SWKS - Free Report) closed at $91.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
Zacks.com
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PBR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.68, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
CPB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200 individual...
Zacks.com
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CVE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.41, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had...
Comments / 0