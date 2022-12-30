ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Travis Konecny, Tony DeAngelo pilot Flyers to OT win vs. Sharks

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Travis Konecny scored twice and Tony DeAngelo tallied the overtime winner to cap a three-point game as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers claimed a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Goaltender Samuel Ersson, making just his second career start, made 25 saves for his first NHL victory. Owen Tippett collected one goal and one assist.

For the Sharks, Tomas Hertl scored twice in a three-point outing, Kevin Labanc collected one goal and one assist, and Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to 11 games with a pair of assists. Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 22 shots.

Karlsson’s helpers gave him 50 points in 37 games. Only Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Al MacInnis needed fewer games to reach 50 points to start a season. Karlsson has collected two goals and 16 assists in his 11-game run.

However, it was Philadelphia’s dynamic defenseman who was the hero 70 seconds into overtime when DeAngelo finished a give-and-go with Ivan Provorov during a three-on-one rush for his seventh goal of the season.

The Flyers trailed 3-1 early in the third period, but Tippett pulled them within one at 5:57 of the frame when he buried a golden chance from the slot.

Then Konecny notched his second of the night, and 17th of the season, to force overtime. Shortly after the Flyers killed a penalty, they had the goalie pulled for an extra attacker and Konecny buried a long shot with 2:05 remaining in regulation.

Konecny has scored 12 goals in the last 16 games and has collected eight points in a four-game point streak.

The Sharks appeared to have the game in hand by early in the third.

Hertl opened the scoring at the 9:38 mark of the first period when he took a feed from Karlsson and quickly snapped a low shot into the net.

Konecny replied 47 seconds later with his 16th goal of the season by deflecting DeAngelo’s point shot.

Hertl’s second goal of the game, and 13th of the season, came when he finished a nifty three-way passing play with Timo Meier and Logan Couture for the power-play maker at 8:29 of the second period.

Meier’s assist gave him 10 points in a six-game point streak.

Labanc ripped home a high shot from the right faceoff dot 52 seconds into the third period to make it a 3-1 game.

–Field Level Media

