Breakthrough for Finding Asteroids and Tracking Space Debris
The current Transastra Sutter ground telescope test model, comprising four telescopes, moved in early April to the Winer Observatory, where over two months it tracked multiple small, dark, fast-moving objects by collecting about 50 extended images every night built from over 6,000 exposures taken over an eight-hour period. They will...
Nasa chief warns of Chinese land grab on the Moon
The head of Nasa has warned that China may attempt to claim territory on the Moon if it beats the US to setting up permanent bases on the lunar surface.Bill Nelson, who took over the US space agency in 2021, said the US is in a new space race with China and that geopolitical tensions between the two countries on Earth could extend to the Moon.“It is a fact, we’re in a space race,” Mr Nelson told Politico.“And it is true that we better watch out that they don’t get to a place on the Moon under the guise of...
Better Superconducting Arrays to Detect Smaller Nomadic Worlds
NASA’s future telescopes need robust, high-sensitivity, kilopixel-format superconducting arrays that operate over the entire far-IR spectrum. Previously, some of the key technologies needed for these arrays were demonstrated on the High-resolution Airborne Wideband Camera (HAWC+) on the Stratospheric Observatory for Far-Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA). Those detectors provided excellent performance for suborbital far-IR applications, but their production was very labor intensive with relatively low fabrication yields. The remaining major technologies required to enable future FIR space-based telescopes are: (a) robust detector array architectures with approximately 100,000 individual pixels and (b) integrated readout multiplexers that can meet the ultra-low noise requirements of space missions.
New 2023 Telescope Will Find 10X Known Solar System Objects
In late 2023, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory project will start a 10-year inventory of the solar system (LSST). It should increase the number of known objects in the solar system by over ten times. LSST will deliver a 500 petabyte set of images and data products that will address some of the most pressing questions about the structure and evolution of the universe and the objects in it.
Hundreds of Nomadic Worlds Within 4 Light Years
New research indicates that tens to hundreds of planet-sized nomadic worlds may populate the spherical volume centered on Earth and circumscribed by Proxima Centauri, and thus may comprise closer interstellar targets than any stellar planetary system. For the first time, there is systematic analysis of the feasibility of exploring these unbounded celestial bodies via deep space missions.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
Plan for 100 Million Canadians by 2100 is on Track
Canada’s realtime population estimate is 39.4 million. Canada will reach 40 million in 2023. The Century Initiative is a Canadian charity that aims to increase Canada’s population to 100 million by 2100. The USA is on track to having population increase from 330 million today to 434 million in 2100. If Canada’s plan is followed then Canada population would go from 12% of US population to 23%.
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
These robots crawl all over wind turbines so humans don’t have to
Aerones uses robots to repair, inspect, clean, and ice-proof wind turbines, and the Latvia-based startup just raised $38.9 million in funding. TechCrunch reported that the funding was raised this month “from dozens of undisclosed investors.” And according to its SEC filing, it looks as though Aerones is hoping to bring in another $2.5 million.
Putin deploys warship armed with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph Zircon nuke missile ‘on combat duty’ as it sails towards UK
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles has set sail towards Britain. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, Admiral Gorshkov has been deployed on "combat duty" through the Atlantic and Indian oceans as well as the Mediterranean. The warship - armed with new Mach 9...
Watch the Fastest Sky Train in Japan Zoom Through the Air
When you think of a train, you probably have a classic version of one in your mind. You picture the wheels on a track on the ground, and the clickety-clack sound they make as they roll through. You can probably even imagine the sound of the train’s horn. These are classic trains. You also have more modern trains that zoom right past towns and cities, transporting their passengers efficiently.
The secretive CIA base in the middle of Australia
The true story of Pine Gap... Pine Gap is a CIA facility located near Alice Springs, in Australia’s Northern Territory. Since being established in the 1960s, it has been the subject of intense scrutiny and controversy.
Tesla: the enormous battery of the electric truck is revealed in daylight
When it comes to official images, Tesla is often stingy. But it’s more so in the case of technical diagrams. But Tesla has just pulled off the rug under the rug with several leaked photos of the Tesla Semi, the electric truck. How do we get a lot of technical information?
New Delhi deploying missiles on two borders, claims report
Reports say India has approved the purchase of 120 Pralay missiles to deploy them along its borders with Pakistan and China. India plans to deploy 120 tactical missiles on its uneasy borders with China and Pakistan, a news agency said on Monday. However, experts say the announcement is more likely...
Iran’s First Aircraft Carrier is under construction (It will be a Drone Aircraft Carrier obtained from Converted Merchant Ship and it’s expected To Be Launched In 2023)
Iran’s sectarian naval force is converting a former merchant container ship into a drone aircraft carrier in a dry dock near the entrance to the Persian Gulf. Iran’s sectarian naval force is converting a former merchant container ship into a drone aircraft carrier in a dry dock near the entrance to the Persian Gulf, USNI News reports.
NASA brands eVTOL crash test as “devastating”
NASA researchers recently completed a full-scale crash test of an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) concept vehicle at the Landing and Impact Research (LandIR) facility at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The eVTOL was a ‘Lift+Cruise’ test article developed by the Revolutionary Vertical Left Technology (RVLT)...
