ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Moore scores 29, San Jose State beats Colorado State 78-70

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Omari Moore scored 29 points as San Jose State beat Colorado State 78-70 on Saturday night. Moore also had six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West). Tibet Gorener scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Alvaro Cardenas Torre recorded 12 points.
SAN JOSE, CA
ketk.com

Mahaney has 18 in Saint Mary’s (Cal) tops Santa Clara 67-64

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Aidan Mahaney’s 18 points helped Saint Mary’s (Cal) defeat Santa Clara 67-64 on Saturday night. Mahaney shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (12-4). Mitchell Saxen scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Alex Ducas recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy