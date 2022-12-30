Read full article on original website
Gilliam Prepared As Christian Judge-Executive Takes Office
A century of Democrat leadership officially ended Thursday afternoon at the Christian County Justice Center, when longtime Republican Jerry Gilliam was sworn in alongside his magistrates as judge-executive of the state’s second-largest county. Gilliam won a close November race against 24-year incumbent Steve Tribble, and he noted that it’s...
Audrey Stapp, 84, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 84-year-old Audrey Stapp of Hopkinsville will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in LaFayette, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is...
Donald Buchanan, 90, of Hopkinsville
Graveside service for 90-year old Donald Scott Buchanan of Hopkinsville will be Private. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Virginia Adair Buchanan of Hopkinsville, KY. Son, David (Becky) Buchanan of Hopkinsville, KY. Brother, Jack (Nancy) Buchanan of...
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
Rena Wells, 80, of Hopkinsville
A private family burial ceremony will be held for 80-year old Rena Mae Fish Wells of Hopkinsville. The family has chosen cremation with a private family burial ceremony to be held at a later date in Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the...
Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’
The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
Vicky Woodruff, 63, of Cadiz
There will no services at this time for 63-year old Vicky Jo Woodruff, of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Mike Woodruff of Cadiz; son, Jeremy Wilson of Hopkinsville, KY; daughter, Misty Wilson of Hopkinsville; step-son, Michael (Crystal) Woodruff of Greenville, KY; step-daughters, Stacy (Todd) Newman of Greenville and Michelle (Ronnie) Gatti of Rock Springs, WY; sister, Katie (Scott) McMurray of Westerville, OH; brother, Jeff (Pam) Teddleton of Morgan Hill, CA; seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
A man that was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
Jewell Powell, 71, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year old Jewell Belvert "J.B." Powell of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, December 31, at 11:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 until the funeral hour. Survivors Include:. Sons: Brian Lee...
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
Knight, Wards Take Oaths For Hopkinsville City Council
In those twilight moments of Thursday evening, swearing-in ceremonies for Christian County government capped off with the admission of well-known Mayor-Elect J.R. Knight and 12 city wards — Sophia Francis, Bruce Smiley, Donald Marsh, Chuck Crabtree, Amy Craig, Travis Martin, Doug Wilcox, Robert Terry Meek, Jamie Leinberger, Steve Keel, Jason Bell and Matthew Handy.
Jimmy Goode, 81 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 81-year-old Jimmy Goode of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, January 4 at 12pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Barren Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from to 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
Melissa Barrera, 54, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 54-year old Melissa Missy Barrera of Hopkinsville will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter: Darian Barrera of Sparks, NV. Brothers: Gavoni (Noy) Gonzales of Greenville, TN and...
Jeffrey Lowe, 57, of Hopkinsville
A Celebration of Life Service for 57-year old Jeffrey “Jeff” Vernon Lowe, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Judie Lowe; his stepson, Robert Glenn Powell and his wife Lyndsey...
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
