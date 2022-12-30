ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMA Fighting

Rizin 40 video: Yuki Motoya demolishes ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with devastating knee strike knockout

Yuki Motoya dispatched ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with a jaw-dropping knee strike that ended their fight in the second round at Rizin 40 on Saturday. Following a first round that saw the bantamweights battling for position from the clinch and the referee separating them on a couple of occasions, Motoya decided to opt for a different plan of attack as he started striking from the outside to use his reach advantage.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FURY Pro Grappling 6 results: Gillian Robertson taps ex-UFC champ Rose Namajunas in 65 seconds

The star-studded FURY Pro Grappling 6 event takes place Friday at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with a number of UFC notables set to compete on the submission-only card. The main event features former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who takes on fellow UFC standout Gillian Robertson in a 10-minute one-round grappling bout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MMA Fighting

Bellator MMA vs. Rizin results: AJ McKee beats Roberto de Souza to cement 5-0 shutout for Bellator

A.J. McKee capped off a shutout performance for the fighters from Bellator MMA as they went a perfect 5-0 against Rizin in the New Year’s Eve card from Japan. The one-time featherweight champion, who was competing at lightweight on Saturday, showcased great grappling defense and some solid ground and pound as he constantly thwarted attacks coming from Rizin’s champion Roberto de Souza. McKee was smart with his offense both on the feet and on the ground while de Souza just grew frustrated as he was unable to really threaten the American even when he had some advantageous positions during the fight.
MMA Fighting

Gordon Ryan unsure about future in MMA: ‘I feel like it’s kind of my job to push jiu-jitsu over the hump’

Gordon Ryan isn’t planning to jump to MMA anytime soon. Widely considered the best grappler alive today and one of the best of all time, Ryan is, in many ways, the face of competitive jiu-jitsu today. As such, many MMA fans have wondered what it would look like for the 27-year-old champion, to follow in the path of so many grapplers before him and jump into the cage. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “King” Ryan appears to be too focused on building up the sport he reigns over instead.
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed

Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex

Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Bellator MMA vs RIZIN results: Live streaming play-by-play updates and results

Bellator MMA and RIZIN are set to stage a historic event early tomorrow (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022) from inside the famed Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan which will feature five of best fighters the promotion has to offer square off against one another. Headlining the event will be A.J. McKee taking on RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza, in a non-title fight. In further action, RIZIN Featherweight champion will take on current Bellator MMA 145-pound king, Patricio Pitbull.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC alum Danilo Marques headlines PFL's 2023 heavyweight Challenger Series

The PFL announced its heavyweight matchups for the 2023 Challenger Series. The 2023 Challenger Series will air on Fridays and takes place Jan. 27 through March 17 in Orlando, Fla., on Fubo Sports Network. Each week fights across all eight of the PFL’s divisions will take place, and at the end of each event, a PFL contract is awarded to one of the winners by a judging panel.
ORLANDO, FL
ringsidenews.com

Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar

In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
MMA Fighting

MMA Fighting’s 2022 Robbery Review Rundown: Paddy Pimblett, Sean O’Malley, and why judging isn’t as bad as you think it is

After a 2021 that only had a handful of what I would consider genuine robberies (Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick, I’m looking at you), and even less that registered on a wider viewership scale (Gleison Tibau vs. Rory MacDonald, anyone?), I was optimistic that 2022 would not only feature few judging controversies, but that fans, fighters and media would get even closer to being on the same page when it comes to scoring a fight.
Boxing Scene

Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023

It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.

