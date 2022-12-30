Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Rizin 40 video: Yuki Motoya demolishes ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with devastating knee strike knockout
Yuki Motoya dispatched ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with a jaw-dropping knee strike that ended their fight in the second round at Rizin 40 on Saturday. Following a first round that saw the bantamweights battling for position from the clinch and the referee separating them on a couple of occasions, Motoya decided to opt for a different plan of attack as he started striking from the outside to use his reach advantage.
FURY Pro Grappling 6 results: Gillian Robertson taps ex-UFC champ Rose Namajunas in 65 seconds
The star-studded FURY Pro Grappling 6 event takes place Friday at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with a number of UFC notables set to compete on the submission-only card. The main event features former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who takes on fellow UFC standout Gillian Robertson in a 10-minute one-round grappling bout.
MMA Fighting
Bellator MMA vs. Rizin results: AJ McKee beats Roberto de Souza to cement 5-0 shutout for Bellator
A.J. McKee capped off a shutout performance for the fighters from Bellator MMA as they went a perfect 5-0 against Rizin in the New Year’s Eve card from Japan. The one-time featherweight champion, who was competing at lightweight on Saturday, showcased great grappling defense and some solid ground and pound as he constantly thwarted attacks coming from Rizin’s champion Roberto de Souza. McKee was smart with his offense both on the feet and on the ground while de Souza just grew frustrated as he was unable to really threaten the American even when he had some advantageous positions during the fight.
MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee: Bellator vs. RIZIN experience ‘phenomenal,’ using soccer kicks and stomps ‘so fun’
A.J. McKee enjoyed being able to implement soccer kicks and stomps into his offensive repertoire, but he isn’t sure it’s something he’ll be able to do 100 percent of the time. McKee defeated Roberto de Souza via unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s Bellator MMA...
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan unsure about future in MMA: ‘I feel like it’s kind of my job to push jiu-jitsu over the hump’
Gordon Ryan isn’t planning to jump to MMA anytime soon. Widely considered the best grappler alive today and one of the best of all time, Ryan is, in many ways, the face of competitive jiu-jitsu today. As such, many MMA fans have wondered what it would look like for the 27-year-old champion, to follow in the path of so many grapplers before him and jump into the cage. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “King” Ryan appears to be too focused on building up the sport he reigns over instead.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed
Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
John Dodson wants Rizin FF bout vs. Kyoji Horiguchi: 'He has to be my stepping stone'
John Dodson wants to take on one of Japan’s best ever. The former UFC title challenger is hoping to cross paths with former Bellator and Rizin FF champion Kyoji Horiguchi now that they’re once again fighting under the same banner. Dodson (23-13) made a statement in his Rizin...
MMAmania.com
Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN full fight video highlights: A.J. McKee, Patricio Pitbull eke out close decisions
Two of the premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organizations collided in a supercard showdown earlier today (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022) at Bellator MMA vs RIZIN from inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main card featured five exciting matchups between the top fighters from Bellator and the best from RIZIN.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Coach: Zhang Weili is ‘only one’ who ‘actually gives a good fight’ to Valentina Shevchenko
Zhang Weili is ready to make history on her second run as a UFC champion. Only three women have managed to win a UFC title on multiple occasions. With all coming at 115 pounds, Zhang Weili — the current champion — is the latest to have joined the history books.
Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex
Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
MMAmania.com
Bellator MMA vs RIZIN results: Live streaming play-by-play updates and results
Bellator MMA and RIZIN are set to stage a historic event early tomorrow (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022) from inside the famed Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan which will feature five of best fighters the promotion has to offer square off against one another. Headlining the event will be A.J. McKee taking on RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza, in a non-title fight. In further action, RIZIN Featherweight champion will take on current Bellator MMA 145-pound king, Patricio Pitbull.
UFC alum Danilo Marques headlines PFL's 2023 heavyweight Challenger Series
The PFL announced its heavyweight matchups for the 2023 Challenger Series. The 2023 Challenger Series will air on Fridays and takes place Jan. 27 through March 17 in Orlando, Fla., on Fubo Sports Network. Each week fights across all eight of the PFL’s divisions will take place, and at the end of each event, a PFL contract is awarded to one of the winners by a judging panel.
Chael Sonnen: Alexander Volkanovski over Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 wouldn't be a big upset`
The way Chael Sonnen Alexander Volkanovski is a big risk for Islam Makhachev. Featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) will move up in weight to challenge lightweight champ Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) in the UFC 284 main event Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. With Volkanovski...
Sara McMann wants to build toward Cris Cyborg fight in Bellator: 'You beat her, you are the best featherweight'
Sara McMann sees a fight with Cris Cyborg on the horizon, but she wants to earn it. After an almost 10-year UFC tenure, McMann (13-6) signed a multifight deal with Bellator and will compete in the featherweight division. The 42-year-old Olympic silver medalist in wrestling is targeting a March return,...
ringsidenews.com
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Shavkat Rakhmonov hilariously reacts to Kevin Lee’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Where do I fit into this”
Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to know where he fits into the welterweight division. ‘Nomad’ has been out of action since his clash with Neil Magny in June. The bout was the biggest test of the undefeated fighter’s career thus far, but he was seemingly unfazed. Rakhmonov dominated the veteran en route to a second-round submission win.
MMA Fighting
MMA Fighting’s 2022 Robbery Review Rundown: Paddy Pimblett, Sean O’Malley, and why judging isn’t as bad as you think it is
After a 2021 that only had a handful of what I would consider genuine robberies (Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick, I’m looking at you), and even less that registered on a wider viewership scale (Gleison Tibau vs. Rory MacDonald, anyone?), I was optimistic that 2022 would not only feature few judging controversies, but that fans, fighters and media would get even closer to being on the same page when it comes to scoring a fight.
Boxing Scene
Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023
It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.
MMA Fighting
Video: Bellator MMA vs. Rizin In Focus: ‘You will see the most violent man inside the ring’
As the historic Bellator MMA vs. Rizin event approaches on New Year’s Eve, check out a behind-the scenes video profiling the headliners of the event at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The second episode of the series features former Bellator and Rizin bantamweight champ Kyoji Horiguchi as he and...
MMA stories of the year for 2022, No. 2: James Krause and the UFC betting scandal
With just a few days remaining in the 2022 calendar, it’s time to put on a bow on the year that was and get ready to turn the page. Before that can happen, though, we must examine the top storylines of the past year. That was the focal point in the final 2022 episode of MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique,” on which we count down the top five storylines.
