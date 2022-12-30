ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyriversports.com

Raiders enjoy sweet rewards after capping State Farm Holiday Classic with back-to-back wins

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Christina Meyer made a promise the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players intended her to keep. So after beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-46 in Thursday night’s fifth-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Raiders reminded Meyer’s husband — QND coach Kevin Meyer — she said she’d buy the team milkshakes after their final game.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Metamora basketball brings Gulfport Classic title home to Illinois

GULFPORT, MS (25 News Now) - Metamora traveled more than 800 miles the day after Christmas and they made sure to make the trip worth it. The Redbirds beat Mississippi power Harrison Central 57-50 to win the Gulfport Classic championship, the second in school history. The Redbirds also won the title in 2015. It’s the fifth tournament title for head coach Danny Grieves. He also led Gulfport (MS) to three straight from 2003-05. Junior Tyler Mason was named the tournament MVP while senior Tyson Swanson was also named to the All-Tournament team.
METAMORA, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (12-30-22)

WCIA — Scores from Friday around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden’s win over Normal U-High in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Championship Game. BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49 Central 50, Glenwood 49 Central 51, KIPP 43 Williamsville 51, Unity 48 MacArthur 57, Quincy 53 Glenwood 40, Payton College […]
NORMAL, IL
wdbr.com

Springfield’s First Baby of the New Year

Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home goes up in flames overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (12/31/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant

Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant. Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville …. Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Burst pipe...
BARTONVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Multiple Fire Depts Respond To Fire In Assumption

The Christian County EMA has released a press release concerning a fire in Assumption. At approx 2218 Friday, Assumption Fire was dispatched for a fire in a residence. Upon arrival there was fire showing through the rear roof of the structure. Fire personnel made a quick attack on the fire and were able to get it under control before the fire could majorly extend into the main 2 story structure. The fire was contained to the rear of the residence and one upper story room. All occupants made it out of the residence safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross with a place to stay.
ASSUMPTION, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

One injured in two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle school

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One individual was injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle School Tuesday. According to Peoria police, a dump truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash on Sterling Avenue. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. This...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy