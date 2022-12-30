Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Photos: Decatur MacArthur tops Quincy to win Collinsville Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Decatur MacArthur boys basketball team defeated Quincy 57-53 on Friday night to repeat as champions of the Collinsville Holiday Classic. MacArthur (14-0) was led by Azarion Richardson and Kris Walker, who scored 19 and 18 points, respectively. Camden Brown ...
Central Illinois Proud
Prairie Central boys, Normal Community & Peoria High girls thrilled with tournament titles
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several Central Illinois basketball tournaments delivered with thrilling basketball games during the holiday week. The Prairie Central boys finally took home the Williamsville tournament title for the first time in program history. They defeated East Peoria 55-34. It came after years of coming up just short.
muddyriversports.com
Raiders enjoy sweet rewards after capping State Farm Holiday Classic with back-to-back wins
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Christina Meyer made a promise the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players intended her to keep. So after beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-46 in Thursday night’s fifth-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Raiders reminded Meyer’s husband — QND coach Kevin Meyer — she said she’d buy the team milkshakes after their final game.
25newsnow.com
Metamora basketball brings Gulfport Classic title home to Illinois
GULFPORT, MS (25 News Now) - Metamora traveled more than 800 miles the day after Christmas and they made sure to make the trip worth it. The Redbirds beat Mississippi power Harrison Central 57-50 to win the Gulfport Classic championship, the second in school history. The Redbirds also won the title in 2015. It’s the fifth tournament title for head coach Danny Grieves. He also led Gulfport (MS) to three straight from 2003-05. Junior Tyler Mason was named the tournament MVP while senior Tyson Swanson was also named to the All-Tournament team.
HS scoreboard (12-30-22)
WCIA — Scores from Friday around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden’s win over Normal U-High in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Championship Game. BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49 Central 50, Glenwood 49 Central 51, KIPP 43 Williamsville 51, Unity 48 MacArthur 57, Quincy 53 Glenwood 40, Payton College […]
ReliaQuest Bowl Odds: Mississippi State vs. Illinois prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/2/2023
The SEC and Big Ten clash on the football field as the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Join us for our College Football odds series where our Mississippi State-Illinois prediction and pick will be revealed. Fresh off of an 8-4 season that saw the Bulldogs defeat...
wdbr.com
Springfield’s First Baby of the New Year
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
25newsnow.com
Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (12/31/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.
Effingham Radio
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
Central Illinois Proud
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant. Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville …. Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Burst pipe...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Multiple Fire Depts Respond To Fire In Assumption
The Christian County EMA has released a press release concerning a fire in Assumption. At approx 2218 Friday, Assumption Fire was dispatched for a fire in a residence. Upon arrival there was fire showing through the rear roof of the structure. Fire personnel made a quick attack on the fire and were able to get it under control before the fire could majorly extend into the main 2 story structure. The fire was contained to the rear of the residence and one upper story room. All occupants made it out of the residence safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross with a place to stay.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Central Illinois Proud
One injured in two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle school
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One individual was injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle School Tuesday. According to Peoria police, a dump truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash on Sterling Avenue. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. This...
Comments / 0