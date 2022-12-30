Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
KOMO News
19-year-old shot, 17-year-old arrested in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of McDacer Ave at 3:25 p.m. The 17-year-old is in custody and was booked for Assault 1 & Unlawful Possession of...
KOMO News
Man shot in Seattle road-rage incident
SEATTLE — A man was shot during a road-rage incident in the Riverview neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded at 2:39 a.m. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest after a witness reported hearing several gunshots.
q13fox.com
Suspect shot and killed by Tacoma PD, investigation underway
Tacoma police shot and killed a suspect after they fled from police in their vehicle. Officers believed the person was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm.
KOMO News
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma police
TACOMA, Wash. — A 39-year-old man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers early Friday morning had fired shots at a bar the night before, according to police. According to the TPD, officers were investigating a person wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal...
KOMO News
7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people
SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Leading Investigation Into Deadly Force Incident in Thurston County
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team’s investigation into law enforcement’s use of deadly force during a standoff in Thurston County on Thursday. The incident began when members of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an eviction notice...
Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation
SEATTLE — A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Suspect dead after shootout with Tacoma officers
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by officers Friday morning in Tacoma. Police said officers were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon. After 3 a.m., officers saw the suspect in a parked car...
KOMO News
11 shoplifting suspects arrested for downtown Seattle retail theft operation
SEATTLE — Police arrested 11 shoplifting suspects connected to a retail theft operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives and officers worked with loss prevention teams to locate the suspects, who gathered "items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor" before walking out of the store without paying.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve
Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 30: Arrest made in U of I murders, officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers on the way
An arrest has been made in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders at the University of Idaho. A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers could be on the way for New year's weekend.
KOMO News
2nd twin arrested in Las Vegas in connection with murder of Lacey man at motel
LACEY, Wash. — A man connected to the murder of 36-year-old Sean Shea was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday. On Dec. 30, Lacey officers learned that Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was in Las Vegas, Nevada. North Las Vegas police located Nicholas inside a car alongside an unknown woman, according to Lacey police.
New details after man allegedly blows up car inside Everett Fred Meyer
A 56-year-old Olympia man has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly drove a car through the front of an Everett Fred Meyer. Everett Police report the incident began when an officer was alerted to a nuisance at the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way...
Chronicle
Sirens: Dine and Dash; Counterfeit Cash; Graffiti; Very Disorderly Conduct; Assaults
• Just before 8:05 a.m. on Dec. 28, there was a report of graffiti that was spray painted on a building in the 300 block of Reynolds Avenue sometime overnight. • Graffiti was reported on a building in the 1000 block of F Street just before 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 28.
KOMO News
Seattle police seize fentanyl, multiple guns in car after witnessing drug deal
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a warrant suspect on Tuesday and recovered multiple guns, drugs, and thousands in cash after witnessing them in an apparent drug deal in North Seattle. Around 11 p.m., Seattle police near North 105th street and Aurora Avenue saw someone in the driver's seat...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery
TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.
q13fox.com
Police seek suspect in $70K jewelry theft in Tacoma, Tukwila
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police need help identifying two suspects connected to the organized retail theft of more than $70,000 in jewelry. According to authorities, a suspect in early December stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from JCPenney stores in Tacoma and Tukwila. Police say the suspect...
q13fox.com
Federal Way man arrested, 18 stolen vehicles recovered after year-long investigation
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - A man who had been stealing vehicles, trailers and other equipment across Washington was arrested after being caught driving a stolen van earlier this week. According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), the 45-year-old suspect had been stealing heavy equipment from areas in...
The Suburban Times
TPD makes drug arrest
Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Dec. 27 TPD Special Investigations served a search warrant on a suspected drug trafficker supplying the Hosmer Corridor. Two males aged 36 & 40 were arrested for UPCS w/ Intent to Deliver & UPOF 1st. A “ghost gun”, 50 gm of cocaine & crack, & 74 gm of fentanyl pills were recovered.
