Tumwater, WA

KOMO News

19-year-old shot, 17-year-old arrested in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of McDacer Ave at 3:25 p.m. The 17-year-old is in custody and was booked for Assault 1 & Unlawful Possession of...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man shot in Seattle road-rage incident

SEATTLE — A man was shot during a road-rage incident in the Riverview neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded at 2:39 a.m. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest after a witness reported hearing several gunshots.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma police

TACOMA, Wash. — A 39-year-old man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers early Friday morning had fired shots at a bar the night before, according to police. According to the TPD, officers were investigating a person wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people

SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation

SEATTLE — A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies: Suspect dead after shootout with Tacoma officers

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by officers Friday morning in Tacoma. Police said officers were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon. After 3 a.m., officers saw the suspect in a parked car...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

11 shoplifting suspects arrested for downtown Seattle retail theft operation

SEATTLE — Police arrested 11 shoplifting suspects connected to a retail theft operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives and officers worked with loss prevention teams to locate the suspects, who gathered "items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor" before walking out of the store without paying.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve

Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2nd twin arrested in Las Vegas in connection with murder of Lacey man at motel

LACEY, Wash. — A man connected to the murder of 36-year-old Sean Shea was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday. On Dec. 30, Lacey officers learned that Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was in Las Vegas, Nevada. North Las Vegas police located Nicholas inside a car alongside an unknown woman, according to Lacey police.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery

TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek suspect in $70K jewelry theft in Tacoma, Tukwila

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police need help identifying two suspects connected to the organized retail theft of more than $70,000 in jewelry. According to authorities, a suspect in early December stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from JCPenney stores in Tacoma and Tukwila. Police say the suspect...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

TPD makes drug arrest

Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Dec. 27 TPD Special Investigations served a search warrant on a suspected drug trafficker supplying the Hosmer Corridor. Two males aged 36 & 40 were arrested for UPCS w/ Intent to Deliver & UPOF 1st. A “ghost gun”, 50 gm of cocaine & crack, & 74 gm of fentanyl pills were recovered.
TACOMA, WA

