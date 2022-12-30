ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, WA

q13fox.com

Tacoma enters new year under 'Crime Reduction Plan'

TACOMA, Wash. - As violent crime trends upward, Tacoma Police are committed to renewing their efforts to reduce violent crimes by developing what they say is a violence reduction strategy based on the best available science. Crime was on the rise in Tacoma throughout 2022. On Saturday, officers were called...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Teenage girl arrested in Tacoma, suspected of shooting another woman

TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested a 17-year-old girl suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home near 54th Ave and McDacer Ave around 3:25 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was driven to the hospital and is in critical...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s family issues statement after his arrest: 'Presumption of innocence'

MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of the suspect in the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students have finally spoken out after his arrest on Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 1:30 a.m. Friday in eastern Pennsylvania on a warrant charging him with four counts of murder and burglary for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case

PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
PULLMAN, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve

Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies: Suspect dead after shootout with Tacoma officers

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by officers Friday morning in Tacoma. Police said officers were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon. After 3 a.m., officers saw the suspect in a parked car...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation

SEATTLE — A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police execute search warrant at Idaho murder suspect's apartment

Police are serving a search warrant at the Washington apartment of Bryan Kohberger Friday morning, the man taken into custody earlier in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four students at the University of Idaho. The Idaho school is less than 10 miles from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger is listed as PhD student. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. near Scranton, Pennsylvania, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.
SCRANTON, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle radio personality Dori Monson dead at 61

SEATTLE — Dori Monson, a longtime Seattle radio personality, died on Saturday, according to KIRO Newsradio. He was 61. KIRO Newsradio announced Monson’s death in an article posted to its website on Sunday afternoon. “The KIRO Newsradio family and Bonneville International Corporation – along with the immediate family...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl

Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
KING COUNTY, WA

