q13fox.com
Tacoma enters new year under 'Crime Reduction Plan'
TACOMA, Wash. - As violent crime trends upward, Tacoma Police are committed to renewing their efforts to reduce violent crimes by developing what they say is a violence reduction strategy based on the best available science. Crime was on the rise in Tacoma throughout 2022. On Saturday, officers were called...
q13fox.com
Teenage girl arrested in Tacoma, suspected of shooting another woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested a 17-year-old girl suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home near 54th Ave and McDacer Ave around 3:25 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was driven to the hospital and is in critical...
q13fox.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s family issues statement after his arrest: 'Presumption of innocence'
MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of the suspect in the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students have finally spoken out after his arrest on Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 1:30 a.m. Friday in eastern Pennsylvania on a warrant charging him with four counts of murder and burglary for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.
21-year-old snowmobiler from Washington killed in large avalanche in southern Montana
COOKE CITY, Mont. — A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana. The 21-year-old was snowmobiling uphill with his 17-year-old brother on adjacent slopes when the avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The older...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
q13fox.com
'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case
PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve
Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
q13fox.com
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Suspect dead after shootout with Tacoma officers
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by officers Friday morning in Tacoma. Police said officers were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon. After 3 a.m., officers saw the suspect in a parked car...
1 injured in road rage shooting near Seattle’s Riverview neighborhood
Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident near Seattle’s Riverview neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department, police were called to the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest just after 2:30 a.m. after a witness heard several gunshots.
Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation
SEATTLE — A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
q13fox.com
Police execute search warrant at Idaho murder suspect's apartment
Police are serving a search warrant at the Washington apartment of Bryan Kohberger Friday morning, the man taken into custody earlier in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four students at the University of Idaho. The Idaho school is less than 10 miles from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger is listed as PhD student. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. near Scranton, Pennsylvania, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.
Man shot, injured in car in Rainier Valley refuses to pull over for help while driving to hospital
SEATTLE — Seattle police said a man who was shot and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley neighborhood called 911 as he was driving to the hospital Thursday night, but refused to pull over so officers and medics could give him help. Police said the man...
New Thurston County sheriff hopes to make community safer, diversify department
OLYMPIA, Wash. — At 29 years old, Derek Sanders has been told he’s the youngest sheriff ever in Thurston County, if not Washington state history. Sanders, whose father is half-Black, also said he is the first mixed-race sheriff in the county, something that made his family proud. “That's...
Seattle radio personality Dori Monson dead at 61
SEATTLE — Dori Monson, a longtime Seattle radio personality, died on Saturday, according to KIRO Newsradio. He was 61. KIRO Newsradio announced Monson’s death in an article posted to its website on Sunday afternoon. “The KIRO Newsradio family and Bonneville International Corporation – along with the immediate family...
Chronicle
'Office Space' Inspired Washington Software Engineer's Theft Scheme, Prosecutors Say
A Tacoma man was fired from his software engineering job at Zulily after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Seattle-based e-commerce company using a scheme inspired by the 1999 cult classic film, "Office Space," according to prosecutors. Ermenildo "Ernie" Castro, 28, was charged last week with two counts...
King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl
Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
