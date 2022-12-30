Is Raiders owner Mark Davis intentionally committing organizational malpractice? It sure looks that way. The team won 10 games last season and went to the playoffs as one of the league’s feel-good stories. Now, Davis seems intent on blowing it up. Not only has quarterback Derek Carr been a productive player, but also he oozes passion, giving off the impression that he bleeds silver and black. He cares so much that he has been known to shed tears in postgame interviews. Yet Carr, whose 91 consecutive starts (dating back to 2014) are second only to Tom Brady’s 108 among active quarterbacks, was benched...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO