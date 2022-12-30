Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Seattle121—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Larsson 4 (Sprong, Donato), 9:53. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 9 (Cizikas, Bailey), 17:30. Second Period_3, Seattle, Tolvanen 3 (Dunn, McCann), 3:58 (pp). 4, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 5 (Gourde, Oleksiak), 13:04. Third Period_5, Seattle, Tanev 7 (Gourde, Dunn), 19:25. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 6-6-7_19. Seattle 12-15-8_35. Power-play...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Ottawa111—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 13 (Giroux), 0:47. Penalties_Holden, OTT (Tripping), 18:14; Hamonic, OTT (Hooking), 18:34. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Girgensons 4 (Samuelsson, Lyubushkin), 6:51. 3, Ottawa, Lucchini 1 (Giroux, Brassard), 11:45 (pp). Penalties_Chabot, OTT (Tripping), 4:13; Cozens, BUF (Hooking), 9:59. Third Period_4, Ottawa, Stutzle 14 (Chabot), 18:49 (en). Penalties_None.
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa hosts Columbus after Stuetzle's 2-goal showing
Columbus Blue Jackets (11-22-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (17-17-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Tim Stuetzle's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Senators' 3-1 win. Ottawa is 17-17-3 overall and 10-8-1 in home...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3
Florida021—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 17 (Panarin, Fox), 14:36 (pp). Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 18 (Kakko, Schneider), 10:30. 3, Florida, Cousins 4 (E.Staal, Mahura), 13:57. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 17 (Kakko, Fox), 15:44. 5, Florida, Bennett 8 (Forsling, Verhaeghe), 19:02 (pp). Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 13...
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6...
Porterville Recorder
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken snap 3-game skid with 4-1 win over NY Islanders
SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored his first goal in a Seattle uniform since coming over from Nashville, and the Kraken halted a three-game winless streak on Sunday night by beating the New York Islanders 4-1. Adam Larsson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Kraken. Goalie Martin Jones made 18 saves for the Kraken.
Porterville Recorder
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders bring road losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
New York Islanders (21-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks looking to break a three-game road slide. Vancouver has a 16-17-3 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in home games. The Canucks...
Porterville Recorder
Lucchini scores 1st, Senators end Sabres' 6-game win streak
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres' six-game winning streak. Tim Stutzle scored twice for the Senators and Anton Forsberg finished with 33 saves. Zemgus Girgensons scored for the...
Porterville Recorder
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 Min_FG Joseph 21, 10:38. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 1:12. Minnesota 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:13. Green Bay 7, Minnesota 3. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. Green Bay 14, Minnesota 3.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota faces Denver, seeks to end 6-game skid
Denver Nuggets (24-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its six-game skid when the Timberwolves play Denver. The Timberwolves are 4-4 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the NBA with 14.4 fast break...
Comments / 0