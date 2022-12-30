Read full article on original website
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Hamilton defeats Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Brendan Colantoni scored twice for Nottingham in its 8-1 victory over Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Nottingham (3-2-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period before adding four more goals in the third. Troy Callahan made 19 saves on 20 shots while Zachary Meseroll, Colin Doan, and Nikita Kuzmin each had one goal and two assists.
Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 3
No. 10 Ewing at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 5:15. No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30.
Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap
Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
Gill St. Bernard’s defeats Parsippany Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Scarpati recorded three goals and three assists for Gill St. Bernard’s as it rolled past Parsippany Regional 9-0 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before scoring three more goals in the second and four in the third. Adam La Tournous also finished with three goals and one assist while Luc Jansson stopped all nine shots he faced.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Cranford defeats Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus - Boys ice hockey recap
Patrick Gosselin had three goals and one assist for Cranford as it rolled past Kearny 10-0 at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Cranford (3-2-1) scored a trio of goals in the first and second periods before adding four more in the third. David Ramos stopped all 12 shots he faced...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Parsippany’s Brandon Hiltz named SFC Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year
Parsippany senior Brandon Hiltz was given the Super Football Conference’s Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The award honors DiGregorio, the former Nutley coach who passed away in 2021 after battling cancer. The award highlights DiGregorio’s qualities of community service, passion for learning and strength of character.
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
