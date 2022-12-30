For more than a century, families and spectators from all over the world line the streets of Pasadena to view the Rose Parade at the start of each new year. It's a family tradition that fills the air with optimism and hope. Another tradition is also returning this year. For the first time since 2020, Jehovah's Witnesses will again be seen along the parade route on Monday, January 2, standing next to mobile carts displaying positive and hopeful messages for families.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO