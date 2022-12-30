Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Devonte Graham Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Don...
Boys basketball: DeMatha (MD) tops No. 8 Bergen Catholic - Governor’s Challenge
Terry Copeland posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 53-70 loss to DeMatha (MD) in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Brandon Benjamin was also solid, posting 13...
Who’s lighting it up? Top boys basketball per-game season stat leaders as of Dec. 29
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Dec. 29, in six seven statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers and free throws. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Girls basketball: No. 12 Immaculate Heart downs No. 16 Chatham - Schoolcraft North South Showcase in Belleville
Isabella Asencio tallied 17 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Immaculate Heart, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 55-30 win over No. 16 Chatham at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Ava Naszimento finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists...
Girls basketball: No. 3 Rutgers Prep tops South Shore (NY) at Tampa Bay Invitational
Mikayla Blakes posted 23 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated South Shore (NY) 68-66 in the semifinal of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational at the Wiregrass Ranch Sport Complex in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops No. 18 University - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Zoe Brooks finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Janie Bachmann had 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals to pace unbeaten St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 75-52 win over No. 18 University at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville.
Boys basketball: St. Rose defeats Red Bank Regional to take Buc Holiday Classic title
Jayden Hodge scored 19 points to lead the way for St. Rose as it defeated Red Bank Regional 47-26 in the championship game of the Albert E. Martin Buc Holiday Classic at Red Bank Regional High School in Little Silver. St. Rose held a 27-12 lead at the half after...
Boardwalk Classic showcases recap: Middle Twp, Atlantic Tech win - boys basketball
Jamir McNeil had 16 points to lead Middle Township to a 58-48 overtime win over South Lakes (VA) in the Tom Feraco Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Anthony Trombetta finished with 14 points while Re’Ale Basquine had 11 for Middle Township (3-2). Pennsbury (PA)...
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Girls basketball: No. 3 Rutgers Prep falls to Montverde Academy at She Got Game Classic
Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 58-47 loss at the hands of Montverde (FL) in the championship game of the She Got Game Classic, in Tampa Bay, FL. The loss was the Argonauts’ second of the year, snapped a three-game win streak and dropped the team’s record to 4-2. The Somerset County team previously lost to Morris Catholic.
Girls basketball: No. 10 Ewing tops No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Rhian Stokes finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and six steals to lead Ewing, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 64-47 win over No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Te’Yala Delfosse had 16 points and 12...
Girls basketball: Masonius paces No. 11 Manasquan past No. 5 Sparta - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Hope Masonius led all scorers with 21 points as Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off No. 5 Sparta 51-41 at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Katie Collins chipped in with nine points and Olivia Shaughnessy had eight for Manasquan (5-2). Ally Sweeney...
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Girls basketball: Ramapo nips Hudson Catholic in OT - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Cayla Menicola finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Ramapo edged Hudson Catholic 40-39 in overtime at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Camden Epstein had six points and nine rebounds while Alexa Lora chipped in with eight points for Ramapo (7-2). Ella Saxton grabbed five...
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
No. 18 University wins Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament title in dominant fashion - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Marshall netted 18 points to propel University, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a resounding 64-46 victory over Newark Central in the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament championship game in Newark. University (4-2) took a commanding 32-12 lead at halftime on the heels of an 18-8 run...
