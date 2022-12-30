ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor

For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ

