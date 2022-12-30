ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

SNAP recipients who lost food due to weather related power outages may be eligible for replacement benefits

By Oregon Department of Human Services
The North Coast Citizen
The North Coast Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USPgD_0jyNvLSl00

Need to know:

If you had to throw away food purchased with SNAP due to the recent inclement weather related power outages, you can request replacement benefits to purchase new food.You must request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of the food loss.

(Salem) – Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to recent windstorm and ice storm related power outages are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).

Households who receive SNAP who lost or disposed of food that was unsafe to eat due to these events can request that replacement benefits be issued for the cost of the food lost. They may request to replace food benefits equal to one month of the normal benefit amount for the household.

Replacement benefits must be requested within 10 calendar days of the food loss by:

Calling Oregon Eligibility customer service at: (800) 699-9075 Email: SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us

Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the household’s existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: [foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org]foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at benefits.oregon.gov. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

There’s help for low-income Oregonians who lost food in storm power outages

Oregonians who used state food assistance benefits to buy food that went bad during the recent winter storm may be eligible for help. People who had to throw away food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits because of power outages can ask for replacement benefits. Recipients must ask for the replacement funds with 10 calendar days of the food loss.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon's new paid leave program: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's paid family and medical leave program began collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury,...
OREGON STATE
Yahoo Sports

Most Oregonians to see significant increase in electric rates in 2023

Electric rates for most of Oregon will increase significantly in the new year. Residential customers of PGE will see a 7% increase starting Jan. 1. For the typical customer who uses 780 kilowatt hours, that will be an increase to $122.60 per month from $114.54, according to the Oregon Public Utilities Commission.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

OHA to begin licensing psilocybin service providers on Monday

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- As the year comes to a close, those working to set up psilocybin services in Oregon are getting closer to their goal. The Oregon Health Authority will open licensure applications for service centers and facilitators starting on Jan. 2. This comes after the final rules to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act were adopted earlier this week.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”

13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon

Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023

What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Hospital Benefit Program Is Launched In Oregon

Hospital Benefit Program: A new study from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) details the state’s efforts to put into effect House Bill 3076, a law passed in 2019 by the Oregon Legislature that mandates reinvestment of a portion of the money made by nonprofit hospitals into the surrounding areas.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Pacific Power will slowly increase rates throughout 2023

OREGON — Pacific Power is raising its rates for all customers in a gradual method throughout 2023. News10’s Malik Patterson reached out to Pacific Power in search of why and was provided a statement with the fiscal breakdown. Beginning on January 1, 2023, all Pacific Power customers will...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Pacific Power customers to see bills rise about 15% starting Sunday

The state of Oregon is reminding Pacific Power customers that their electric bills are about to go up substantially starting on the first day of 2023. The Oregon Public Utility Commission said Thursday it recently finalized rate increases for Pacific Power that will take effect Jan. 1. The overall average...
OREGON STATE
northeastoregonnow.com

Recipients of SNAP May Be Eligible for Replacement Benefits

Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to recent windstorm and ice storm related power outages are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). Households who receive SNAP who lost or disposed of food that was unsafe to...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Enjoy the cheaper gas while it lasts, experts say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are currently enjoying relatively cheap gas following several lengthy stretches of painfully high costs earlier this year. Prices will probably stay low for at least a few more weeks, but people hoping to see the trend continue through the rest of the new year are likely to be disappointed.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Sharp Rise in Pacific Power Rates Set for Approximately 15% on 1 January 2023

Sharp Rise in Pacific Power Rates: Recent rate hikes approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) will take effect on January 1, 2023, for customers of PacifiCorp (doing business as Pacific Power). The rise is the result of judgments made in two proceedings: a general rate case filing for non-energy related expenditures, such as spending to reduce wildfire risk, and an annual adjustment for power prices, which are noticeably higher owing to market volatility.
OREGON STATE
The North Coast Citizen

The North Coast Citizen

Manzanita, OR
422
Followers
695
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Coast Citizen covers local news in the Manzanita and Tillamook County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.northcoastcitizen.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy