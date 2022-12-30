ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

maritime-executive.com

Photos: U.S. Navy Seizes 50 Tons of Ammunition in the Gulf of Oman

The U.S. Navy announced on Saturday that naval forces in the Middle East had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses, and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Forces operating from the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller carried out the interdiction, marking U.S. 5th Fleet's second weapons seizure in a month.
US News and World Report

Iran Warned off Spy Plane Near Iranian War Games in the Gulf - Report

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday. The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Iran tests military drones in wargame near Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s military has tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz as part of its ongoing annual drill. Meanwhile, antigovernment protests underway for over three months continued. Videos on social media showed protests in Tehran’s grand bazaar and several cities and towns including in the Kurdish area. Part of Tehran’s bazaar closed in the wake of the protests which authorities cracked down on. State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during wargames for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb. Iran has tested many other military drones over the past decade.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
US News and World Report

Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
The Atlantic

The Real Reason Iran Says It’s Canceling the Morality Police

Last week, Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri announced that the Guidance Patrol, widely known as the Morality Police because it enforces the Islamic Republic’s laws on personal behavior and dress, will be suspended. Though Montazeri quickly added that the judiciary will continue to monitor public conduct, the announcement is a clear acknowledgment of the toll that the demonstrations have taken on the regime since September, when the death in Guidance Patrol custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, led to widespread protests.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Syria Says Israel Strike Puts Damascus Airport Briefly Out of Service

AMMAN (Reuters) -The Syrian army said on Monday an Israeli missile strike had briefly put the Damascus International Airport out of service, the latest in a string of strikes targeting Iran-linked assets. A volley of air-launched missiles had hit the airport at 2 a.m., the army said in a statement....
US News and World Report

Iran Police Detain Top-Tier Football Players in Raid at Party

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian police briefly detained several unidentified top-tier football players in a raid on a party on New Year's Eve where alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, Iranian media reported. Mingling between sexes outside marriage and drinking alcohol are banned under Iran's Islamic laws. Social...

