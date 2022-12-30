Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
Photos: U.S. Navy Seizes 50 Tons of Ammunition in the Gulf of Oman
The U.S. Navy announced on Saturday that naval forces in the Middle East had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses, and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Forces operating from the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller carried out the interdiction, marking U.S. 5th Fleet's second weapons seizure in a month.
Iran Warned off Spy Plane Near Iranian War Games in the Gulf - Report
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday. The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations...
Constant rising tensions with Iran may explain the newest drone strike on an oil tanker owned by an Israeli billionaire
The Pacific Zircon is a Liberian-flagged oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. According to Eastern Pacific Shipping's Tuesday report, Ofer's Singapore-based company that operates the tanker, there was a recent drone attack on the oil tanker. The attack occurred roughly 150 miles off the Gulf of Oman. [i]
Iran tests military drones in wargame near Strait of Hormuz
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s military has tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz as part of its ongoing annual drill. Meanwhile, antigovernment protests underway for over three months continued. Videos on social media showed protests in Tehran’s grand bazaar and several cities and towns including in the Kurdish area. Part of Tehran’s bazaar closed in the wake of the protests which authorities cracked down on. State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during wargames for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb. Iran has tested many other military drones over the past decade.
U.S. Navy Seizes 1.1 Million Rounds of Ammunition, Other Illegal Weapons in Gulf of Oman
U.S. naval forces in the Middle East have intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB...
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Iran threatens Zelenskyy over speech to Congress, claims it has provided no arms to Russia
Iran took a swing at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he accused Tehran of supplying drones to Russian in an address to the U.S. Congress.
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
The Real Reason Iran Says It’s Canceling the Morality Police
Last week, Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri announced that the Guidance Patrol, widely known as the Morality Police because it enforces the Islamic Republic’s laws on personal behavior and dress, will be suspended. Though Montazeri quickly added that the judiciary will continue to monitor public conduct, the announcement is a clear acknowledgment of the toll that the demonstrations have taken on the regime since September, when the death in Guidance Patrol custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, led to widespread protests.
Sister of Iran's supreme leader condemns his rule, calls on Revolutionary Guards to 'lay down their weapons'
The sister of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Badri Hosseini Khamenei, reportedly has written a letter denouncing her brother and Iranian forces cracking down on protests.
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
Reports: Israeli Missiles Attack Hezbollah Warehouse, Air Defense Battery, 2 Gunmen Dead
The Syrian news agency SANA reported overnight Tuesday that “our air defense responded to an Israeli missile attack that targeted points in the vicinity of Damascus, and shot down a number of enemy missiles.”. Al-Arabiya reported that the raids focused on the Sayyidah Zeinab area, south of Damascus, where...
Syria Says Israel Strike Puts Damascus Airport Briefly Out of Service
AMMAN (Reuters) -The Syrian army said on Monday an Israeli missile strike had briefly put the Damascus International Airport out of service, the latest in a string of strikes targeting Iran-linked assets. A volley of air-launched missiles had hit the airport at 2 a.m., the army said in a statement....
U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats
SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
Saudi Arabia still needs the United States, despite its growing ties to China
China has just announced that foreign visitors no longer will be subject to its previously strict COVID-driven quarantine requirements. It was not that long ago that Xi Jingping, fresh from his third coronation as the country’s president, made an overseas trip of his own, to Saudi Arabia. There, the Chinese leader met with his Saudi…
Iran Police Detain Top-Tier Football Players in Raid at Party
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian police briefly detained several unidentified top-tier football players in a raid on a party on New Year's Eve where alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, Iranian media reported. Mingling between sexes outside marriage and drinking alcohol are banned under Iran's Islamic laws. Social...
