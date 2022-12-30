CH-W vs NB-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23, Match 8

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Bahumut Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 02: Betrayal?'s Bahamut Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Bahumut itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Boss Battle - Bahamut. HP. 11470. MP. 424. STEAL. Hi-Potion. DROP. Force Bracelet. The battle with Bahamut...
IGN
The Final Challenges - Boss Rush Challenge
Due to the extremely grueling and challenging nature of the Boss Rush Challenge, it's highly recommended you be as high a power level as possible before attempting this trial. Even though you've faced these mini-bosses before, having to fight them one after the other with little in the way of health restoration can be extremely tough.
IGN
Ring Out Challenge - Muspelheim Trials
The Ring Out challenge is pretty straightforward and it'll test your ability to get enemies out through means other than bashing their face in. For this trial, we highly recommend investing in skills with huge knockback - like Serpent's Snare, Leviathan's Fury, Blazing Explosion, and Rising Chaos. You'll also want to make use of shield bashing with the likes of the Dauntless Shield or Shatter Star Shield - anything that can help knock enemies back and into the lava pits.
IGN
King of the Hill - Muspelheim Trials
Truly the toughest of the six beginning Crucible Trials, this challenge is less about killing fast and more about displacing, crowd control, and rapid movement. And also about killing fast. You'll have to survive three waves of never-ending streams of enemies who will gather in highlighted circles. The longer they stand in these spaces unopposed, the quicker you'll fail the challenge if you don't chase them out by any means necessary.
Comments / 0