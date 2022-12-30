CH-W vs NB-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23, Match 8

The Ring Out challenge is pretty straightforward and it'll test your ability to get enemies out through means other than bashing their face in. For this trial, we highly recommend investing in skills with huge knockback - like Serpent's Snare, Leviathan's Fury, Blazing Explosion, and Rising Chaos. You'll also want to make use of shield bashing with the likes of the Dauntless Shield or Shatter Star Shield - anything that can help knock enemies back and into the lava pits.

